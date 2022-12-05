Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 8 in Latest AP Top 25

Alabama basketball will officially face its second No. 1 team of the season.

In the latest AP Top 25 released on Monday morning, the Crimson Tide moved up three spots to No. 8 while its next opponent, Houston received 37 first-place votes to remain at the top-ranked team in the nation. The Crimson Tide and the Cougars are set to play each other in Houston this Saturday (2 pm CT, ABC).

Should Alabama win the game, it would be only the second time in AP poll history that a single team has beaten two different No. 1 opponents during the same season.

