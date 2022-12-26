Alabama Basketball Moves up to No. 8 in Latest AP Top 25

Alabama basketball will be playing in a top-25 Matchup to open SEC play on Dec. 28.

On Monday morning, the Crimson Tide moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll, shifting up to No. 8. Meanwhile, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are sitting at No. 21 after an 11-1 start to the season.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee is the highest-ranked team at No. 7, just one spot ahead of Alabama. Behind the Crimson Tide sits No. 9 Arkansas, followed by a 10-spot gap before No. 19 Kentucky is the next ranked SEC team.

