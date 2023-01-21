Alabama Basketball Makes Top-8 for Four-Star Forward

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Amidst its successful 2022-23 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide and its staff are already working on their 2024 recruiting class.

Aiden Sherrell, a four-star power forward from Norcross, Ga., announced his final eight schools for consideration.

And the Crimson Tide was on that list.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound player is the No. 7 power forward and overall No. 55 players in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports.

