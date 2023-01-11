Alabama Basketball Makes Cut List for Multiple Top 2024 Recruits

As Alabama basketball is surging, so is its recruiting.

Just after Alabama once again entered the AP top-5 on Monday, the Crimson Tide made the cut lists of three top players in the 2024 class this week.

Those players are Trentyn Flowers, Labaron Philon and Elijah Moore.

Flowers is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward from Huntington, West Virginia. He is rated as a 5-star Recruit by the majority of recruiting services, as well as a Consensus top-25 player in the Class of 2024.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button