Alabama basketball lands rising SG Davin Cosby

Alabama basketball got good news on football Saturday as a four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide over NC State, Virginia, and Wake Forest. The Raleigh (NC) Word of God Christian Academy product is pledge No. 3 for Nate Oats and staff, joining Sam Walters and RJ Johnson.

“Like I said after the visit, it was a family environment with the campus and especially with the basketball team,” Cosby said of why he’s picking the Crimson Tide. “The style of play, Coach Oats and the staff, they’re all great. The way they recruited me, it was very consistent since day one. They were my first high-major offer. You know, a few years back I had put schools down I wanted to go to and Alabama was the only one that offered me (from that list).”

Credit Alabama Assistant Antoine Pettwaywho served as Cosby’s primary recruiter.

“He’s bonded with me and my family a lot, actually,” Cosby said of Pettway. “I would say that he’s a big factor in the reason I’m going to Bama. I trust him. He’s a very genuine guy. We connected on the first day. We’re very close.”

What should Crimson Tide fans expect from the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder?

“A combo guard that can shoot a ball very well,” Cosby said. “Great defensive energy. Great teammate.”

Cosby is ranked the No. 16 shooting guard and the No. 114 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.