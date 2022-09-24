Alabama basketball lands Davin Cosby Jr., a 4-star guard

Alabama basketball already had a win Saturday before Alabama football played a game against Vanderbilt.

The Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from Davin Cosby Jr., a 2023 four-star shooting guard, they announced. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound prospect is the No. 16 shooting guard in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the fourth-ranked prospect in North Carolina, playing for Word of God Christian academy in Raleigh. He’s a native of Richmond, Virginia.

“I chose Alabama because it’s a family environment,” Cosby said on Instagram live in announcing his decision.

Cosby picked Alabama over Virginia, NC State and Wake Forest, the other teams in his top four. He also had offers from LSU, Tennessee and more.

Nate Oats and his staff have now landed three commits for the 2023 class. In late August, Alabama added in-state prospect RJ Johnson, a combo guard from Huntsville who’s a three-star prospect. Then there’s Sam Walters, the first prospect in the Crimson Tide’s 2023 class. Walters is a four-star power forward from Florida. They committed in June.

ALABAMA BASKETBALL:Remembering manager Charlie Wilson

ALABAMA BASKETBALL SCHEDULEHere’s the full list of 2022-23 games

Alabama Assistant Antoine Pettway was listed as the primary recruiter for Cosby.

The Crimson Tide pieces together its 2023 class after a remarkable 2022 recruiting effort. Alabama put together its highest-ranked recruiting class ever in the last cycle, ranked behind only Duke and Arkansas nationally. Included in that elite class were Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, two five-star prospects who were McDonald’s All-Americans. They are both freshmen for the Crimson Tide this season.

Alabama begins practices for the 2022-23 season Monday.

The Crimson Tide is looking to rebound from the way last season sputtered in the end. Alabama lost its last four games, including in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Notre Dame in San Diego.

Much of that team is gone, though. Keon Ellis, Jaden Shackelford, JD Davison, Juwan Gary, Jusaun Holt, James Rojas, Britton Johnson, Alex Tchikou and Keon Ambrose-Hylton are among those who are not back from the 2021-22 team.

The Crimson Tide added plenty of talent, though. Included in that are transfers Mark Sears and Dom Welch. There are also freshman such as Noah Clowney, Rylan Griffen and Nick Pringle.