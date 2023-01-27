Alabama basketball has the second-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament

Alabama basketball is one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament.

For the No. 2 team in the country, that should be obvious. But the betting odds, via Tipico Sportsbook, reflect the Tide’s ranking.

Alabama has tied for the second-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament at +1000 behind the favorites, Houston at +600. The Tide are joined by Purdue and Kansas at +1000.

The favorite list shows just how wide open the NCAA Tournament may be in March. Houston has made the Final Four and Elite Eight the last two seasons but hadn’t made it that far in the NCAA Tournament since 1984. Alabama and Purdue haven’t had a ton of recent NCAA Tournament success. The Jayhawks are the defending national champions but have lost three games in a row.

