Alabama basketball has the second-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament

Alabama basketball is one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament.

For the No. 2 team in the country, that should be obvious. But the betting odds, via Tipico Sportsbook, reflect the Tide’s ranking.

Alabama has tied for the second-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament at +1000 behind the favorites, Houston at +600. The Tide are joined by Purdue and Kansas at +1000.

The favorite list shows just how wide open the NCAA Tournament may be in March. Houston has made the Final Four and Elite Eight the last two seasons but hadn’t made it that far in the NCAA Tournament since 1984. Alabama and Purdue haven’t had a ton of recent NCAA Tournament success. The Jayhawks are the defending national champions but have lost three games in a row.

CHASE GOODBREAD:Alabama basketball has the best bench in school history. Prove me wrong.

TELL ‘EM CHUCK:Charles Barkley said Alabama basketball is the best team in the country. Now it’s in pregame hype video

BIG STEP FORWARD:Alabama basketball needed a game like this. March Madness will bring more of the same

It’s a muddled field with no overwhelming favorite a la 2021 Baylor and Gonzaga or 2015 Kentucky. But Alabama has Brandon Miller, and he is the best player among the current favorites listed. That may make the difference come March.

Here are the betting odds:

2023 NCAA Tournament betting odds

As of Jan. 26; via Tipico Sportsbook