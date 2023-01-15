Alabama basketball has Championship potential if it can avoid the Whac-A-Mole

About 90 seconds into the postgame news conference of Alabama basketball Coach Nate Oats, he decided to talk about Whac-A-Mole.

The Crimson Tide had just whacked LSU 106-66 on Saturday, but that’s not why Oats brought up the Carnival game.

Alabama had just whacked a Mole that had been bothering Oats recently: rebounding. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded LSU 52-38 after Oats had repeatedly challenged his team to perform better on the glass.

“We’ve just been all over them about it, and they did it,” Oats said. “We told them they can’t be like when you got to the Carnival and they’ve got the whack-a-mole game and you keep having to hit the thing (that pops up). We can’t keep addressing the same issues that pop up. Let’s get them fixed and keep them fixed.”

If Alabama can do that, it’s got the chance to put together a historic season.

The Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) has shown a willingness to listen and meet the demands of Oats and the coaching staff. That ability this group has bodes well for its chances of going far in the postseason.

For a while, Oats talked about turnovers and how the Crimson Tide needed to limit them. And for good reason. Alabama had trouble hanging on to the basketball at times.

In 10 of the first 13 games, Alabama had 15 or more turnovers. Three times the Crimson Tide had at least 20.

So Oats made that a point of emphasis, and the team took that to heart. Three of the past four games, Alabama has had single-digit turnovers. The Crimson Tide had only eight against LSU.

Nothing is ever permanently fixed, but the turnovers have trended in a much better direction.

As for rebounds, Alabama has only lost the rebounding battle once in SEC play, which was against Ole Miss. Alabama won that game 82-64. But the way the Crimson Tide was rebounding didn’t match what Oats wanted. So, they challenged Alabama to dominate on the glass this week, and the Crimson Tide listened.

“Let’s hope the rebounding isn’t something that we have to keep addressing,” Oats said. “Let’s get it addressed, it was great today, Let’s try to make sure it’s great at Vanderbilt.”

If Alabama can keep polishing its (few) blemishes one at a time and not let them pop back up again, it’s not crazy to talk SEC championship, Final Four and even national championship. This team has the blue-chip talent, the coaching and the depth.

The willingness to listen and fix what Oats asks could be one of the defining factors, too.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network.