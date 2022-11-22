Alabama Basketball has a budding star in Brandon Miller

Freshman wing Brandon Miller is the most physically gifted player on the Alabama basketball team, and he may be in the process of converting his talent into national recognition. Coming into college, he was touted for his versatility. So far, the lanky 6’9″ forward has exceeded the hype, showing he can do a little bit of everything. Despite having a mostly perimeter-oriented game, he is currently averaging a near double-double with team highs of 20.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Brandon Miller isn’t just jacking up shots, either. He gets his 20-plus points per game with incredible efficiency, shooting 50 percent from the field and nearly 52 percent from the three-point line. Miller is confident and methodical with the ball in his hands and can score from all three levels.

He is also adept at getting to the free throw line, where he converts his five attempts per game at an 80 percent clip. With no apparent Offensive weaknesses, Miller presents opposing coaches with a Matchup Nightmare and can find ways to take advantage of almost any defender.

In addition to being one of the nation’s most prolific scorers, Brandon Miller is also averaging 2.3 assists per game. This is a respectable number for a frontcourt player, but it doesn’t even do justice to Miller’s passing ability. The freshman operates with a point-forward like basketball IQ and feel for the game, dropping dimes in transition or out of high pick-and-roll sets that undoubtedly leave NBA Scouts drooling.

Brandon Miller will likely get stereotyped as a finesse player due to his thin frame and high level of skill, but he is much more physical than one would assume. He has recorded at least eight rebounds and one block in every game so far, and scores his share of points in the paint.

There were plenty of hints that Miller would be a star. The 5-star was Alabama’s best player throughout the preseason, shining in scrimmages and exhibitions. He was named to the watchlists for both the Naismith Trophy (National Player of the Year) and the Julius Erving Award (best small forward in college basketball) prior to the season.

Thus far, he has been better than advertised for Alabama Basketball. He is skyrocketing up NBA mock draft boards, and was recently named SEC Freshman of the Week and tabbed as a member of the Wooden Award watch list.

If he can continue this meteoric trajectory he is currently on, Brandon Miller could be an All-American and a top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Alongside All-SEC point guard Jahvon Quinerly (who is slowly returning from injury) and plenty of surrounding talent, Miller has the upside to carry Alabama basketball to SEC success and a deep postseason run.