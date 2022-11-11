Alabama Basketball Going To Lengths To Win

There are those who will go to any lengths to win. Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats may be able to win because of length. The Crimson Tide roster, more than half newcomers, has not only good height, but also athletic players with long arms. Length.

Much was made of two negatives in Alabama’s opening game Monday when the Crimson Tide made only 3-28 from three-point range and committed 19 turnovers.

Neither Oats nor the players fail to realize the importance of improving in those areas, starting at 7 pm Friday in Coleman Coliseum when Bama hosts Liberty (SEC Network+). Both teams won their opening games, Bama 75-54 over Longwood, Liberty 104-38 against Regent. The Flames shot 53.7 percent from the field, including 36.4 percent on three-pointers.

The Tide is ranked 20th in the nation. The Flames are picked to win the ASUN.

There are positive Bama areas that should not be overlooked.

Against Longwood, Alabama had 67 rebounds, 22 offensive boards. Brandon Miller (6-9) had 13, Charles Bediako (7-0) 12, Noah Clowney (6-10) 11, and Mark Sears (6-1) 10.

The Tide blocked 9 shots, 3 by 6-9 Nick Pringle. The Lancers made only 19 of 71 shots, 26.8 percent. Bama length had a lot to do with that.

Although Longwood was not a Threat to beat Alabama, the Bama defense was active and suffocating. The Tide moved the ball well, and despite the poor outside shooting, as Oats said Thursday following practice, there were a lot of good shots.

“I’m not stressed over it,” he said, pointing out that the team shot well from outside in its three games in Europe in the summer and has been shooting well in practice. He believes that as long as they work to get good shots and shoot when they get them that the effect will be positive.

Could Alabama‘s length be a factor in Friday’s game? Oats said, “I hope it plays a lot. We have more length.”

Length, athleticism, and effort will play a big part for Alabama against Liberty. The Flames are led by 5-9 senior Darius McGhee, the only Division I player in the last 30 seasons to score 800 points, grab 145 rebounds, record 115 assists, and make 140 three-pointers in a season, which was in the last season.

“They’ll try to shorten the game, run the clock,” Oats said. “It’s hard to guard them for 30 seconds and if they get an open shot they’ll make you pay.”

He called McGhee “one of the best scorers in the country,” and pointed out the Flames do a good job of setting screens to get him open.

He also named Colin Porter, who leads Liberty with 8 assists per game, and noted that 6-2 soph guard Brody Peebles is from Hartselle. The Flames get 11 points and 7 rebounds per game from soph Joseph Venzant.

Following Friday’s game the Tide goes on the road — a few hours down the road to face South Alabama in Mobile at 9 pm Tuesday.