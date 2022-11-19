Alabama Basketball Gets Big Play From Sears, Burnett Against Jax State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brandon Miller was the big story for Alabama basketball Friday night.

They should be. Twenty-eight points with a 7-for-9 night at the 3-point line along with eight rebounds deserves attention.

Jahvon Quinerly is another storyline worth a mention. He didn’t burn up the nets in normal Quinerly fashion, but his presence was felt. He dished out eight assists with a couple of 3-pointers in 16 minutes of action as he eases back into the rotation from a torn ACL in the final game of last season.

