Alabama basketball gear discounted at Fanatics in time for Christmas

Alabama is now ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll, and Crimson Tide fans can celebrate with heavily discounted gear, thanks to Fanatics.

The site is offering up to 65 percent off select items, including Alabama basketball gear, with the promo code TINSEL. If you order today, the Merchandise will be received before Christmas.

Check out some of the options:

Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Basketball Drop Legend Performance T-Shirt – Crimson – at Fanatics.

The Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Basketball Drop Legend Performance T-Shirt – Crimson – is $10 off with the promo code and listed at $29.99. The Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Basketball Icon Legend Performance T-Shirt – Crimson – is also $29.99. Save on the Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Basketball Logo T-Shirt – Black – and pay just $23.99.

Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Basketball Icon Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie – Crimson – at Fanatics.

Save almost $20 on the Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Basketball Icon Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie – Crimson – and pay just $56.24.

The Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Replica Team Basketball Shorts at Fanatics.

The Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Replica Team Basketball Shorts – Crimson – are on sale for $48.74. Check out the Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Fast Break Team Performance Shorts – Crimson – for $26.24.

The Alabama Crimson Tide Classic Court Double Shootout Basketball Game at Fanatics.

Save more than $65 on the Alabama Crimson Tide Classic Court Double Shootout Basketball Game and pay just $202.49. Show your school pride while adding some fan flair to your Alabama Crimson Tide game room with this Classic Court Double Shootout Basketball Game.

Alabama Crimson Tide Rookie Adjustable Basketball Set at Fanatics.

Alabama Crimson Tide Rookie Adjustable Basketball Set is $82.49 with the promo code.

Check out all the options here.

Alabama knocked North Carolina off its top-ranked perch in four overtimes on Nov. 27 and became the second team — with Oklahoma in 1990 — to beat two No. 1 teams in the same season with its 71-65 win over Houston on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide moved up four spots in this week’s poll.

Mark Heim is a sports reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.