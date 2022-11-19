Alabama Basketball Found Its Shooting Stroke Against Jacksonville State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When Nate Oats got Hired as the head Coach at Alabama, he placed a premium on one particular aspect of the offense: the 3-pointer.

Coming into Friday night’s game, the 3-pointer was actually one of the most scrutinized aspects of the 2022-23 iteration of the Crimson Tide. Through three games, No. 18 Alabama was shooting a mere 27.1 percent from beyond the arc — placing the Crimson Tide at 316th nationally in that statistic.

Alabama flipped that number on its head in its 104-62 demolition of Jacksonville State.

