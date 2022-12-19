Alabama Basketball Falls in Latest AP Top 25

After suffering its second loss of the season over the weekend to then-No. 15 Gonzaga, Alabama basketball fell five spots to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Crimson Tide now sits at a 9-2 record heading into its final non-conference game of 2022, a home game against Jackson State on Tuesday night.

Around the rest of the SEC, Tennessee fell two spots to No. 8 after losing at Arizona, making the Volunteers the highest-ranked SEC team this week. Alabama sits at No. 9, with Arkansas just behind it at No. 10.

At 11-0, Mississippi State moved up two spots to No. 15 while Kentucky dropped six spots down to No. 19 after losing at UCLA. Auburn is the lowest SEC team ranked in the poll at No. 23.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 for Week 7 of college basketball. This story will be updated once the USA Today Coaches Poll is released:

AP Top 25 – December 19, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue (11-0) 1,502 (40)

2. UConn (12-0) 1,482 (21)

3. Houston (11-1) 1,374

4. Kansas (10-1) 1,290

5. Arizona (10-1) 1,269

6. Virginia (8-1) 1,195

7. Texas (9-1) 1,064

8. Tennessee (9-2) 1,024

9. Alabama (9-2) 1,021

10. Arkansas (10-1) 1.004

11. Gonzaga (9-3) 895

12. Baylor (7-2) 873

13. UCLA (10-2) 871

14. Duke (10-2) 819

15. Mississippi State (11-0) 623

16. Illinois (8-3) 528

17. Wisconsin (9-2) 432

18. Indiana (8-3) 408

19. Kentucky (7-3) 370

20. TCU (9-1) 358

21. Virginia Tech (11-1) 297

22. Miami (FL) (11-1) 208

23. Auburn (9-2) 118

24. Marquette (9-3) 116

25. Arizona State (11-1) 98

Others receiving votes:

Maryland 78, West Virginia 74, Xavier 71, Charleston 68, New Mexico 64, Memphis 59, North Carolina 36, ​​Ohio State 33, Iowa State 26, Iowa 21, San Diego State 16, Utah State 10, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, USC 7, Kansas State 5, Saint Mary’s 1.

