Alabama Basketball Falls in Latest AP Top 25

After suffering its second loss of the season over the weekend to then-No. 15 Gonzaga, Alabama basketball fell five spots to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Crimson Tide now sits at a 9-2 record heading into its final non-conference game of 2022, a home game against Jackson State on Tuesday night.

Around the rest of the SEC, Tennessee fell two spots to No. 8 after losing at Arizona, making the Volunteers the highest-ranked SEC team this week. Alabama sits at No. 9, with Arkansas just behind it at No. 10.

