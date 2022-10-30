Alabama Basketball Exhibits Some Good Things In Win Over SIU

Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats scheduled Southern Illinois for a Saturday Charity exhibition game, almost certainly in part to learn more about his team before the season begins for real. Bama was good enough to take a 73-64 win in historic Foster Auditorium. If, however, he wanted a shooting exhibition or for the Crimson Tide to exhibit a strong finish, he was disappointed.

Alabama had a 10-point lead at halftime, did not allow the visiting Salukis to get within double digits for 15 minutes down the stretch, led by 21 points as late as the final 3 ½ minutes, and then gave up a 12-point run by SIU to finish the game.

As an exhibition game, this one does not count.

Alabama’s season-opening real game is Monday, Nov. 7, vs. Longwood in Coleman Coliseum.

Since it was an exhibition, what are your impressions? For sure, this is an Athletic Alabama team. The Tide was very aggressive on defense, forcing Southern Illinois to resort to three-point shooting (those do have to be guarded, however) and tough inside shots.

Alabama was also very good on ball movement on offense, in getting to the rim, and in limiting the Salukis to only one shot on most trips. Three-point shooting was poor.

Alabama’s rebuilt basketball team put four men in double figures with freshman Brandon Miller leading with 14 points, Mark Sears getting 12, returnee Noah Gurley with 12, and Nick Pringle with 10.

Pringle and Noah Clowney had 8 rebounds each to lead Bama. Oats said that Clowney had earned the team’s Hard Hat Award for the game.

Both teams hit 41 percent from the field, Bama 26-63, SIU 23-56. The Salukis made 8-26 three-pointers, Alabama only 3-22 (14 percent). The Tide won the rebounding battle, 46-29, notably holding SIU to only 8 Offensive boards. Bama also won the second chance points (14-5), points in the paint (44-28), and fast break points (19-6).

Oats was “all-in-all, pretty pleased,” he said. He was not happy about the end-of-game lapse where four Tide turnovers contributed to SIU’s finish, and said “We didn’t shoot it well, but I think that will get better.

“The rebounding was great, we had a lot of defensive energy, and we played hard.”

There were four early lead changes in the first half before a Noah Clowney tip-in put Alabama in front for good at 8-7. A Brandon Miller Steal t halfcourt, finished with a dunk, giving the Tide a 10-point lead at 26-16. Bama would get it out to 14 in the final four minutes, 35-21, with a three-pointer.

Alabama had the ball for a potential last shot before intermission, but a turnover ended the first half with the Tide holding a 37-27 lead.

GAME NOTES