Alabama Basketball Dealing with Illness Heading into Jackson State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Heading into Alabama basketball’s final nonconference game of 2022, the Crimson Tide is dealing with an undisclosed illness.

As Alabama prepares to face the Jackson State Tigers on Tuesday (6 pm CT, SEC Network), the team’s preparations have been altered due to the illness. However, Crimson Tide head Coach Nate Oats does not expect any players to miss time.

During the team’s film session, Oats said that his staff and players took extra precaution by holding the viewing outside of the film room.

