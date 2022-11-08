Alabama Basketball Cruises To Opening Night Win Over Longwood

It wasn’t pretty, but more than that it wasn’t dramatic, and that was no surprise.

Alabama basketball opened its season in Coleman Coliseum Monday night with a 75-54 win over the Longwood Lancers.

There are great expectations for fourth-year Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats, but the 20th-ranked Bama team loaded with newcomers had its troubles connecting. Still, there was no problem with the opening opponent.

The Tide held a double-digit lead through most of the game.

Alabama plays next on Friday, hosting Liberty at 7 pm CST.

The four top Bama scorers were newcomers. Freshmen Brandon Miller and Rylan Griffen paced the Tide in scoring with 14 points each. Transfer Mark Sears had 12 and freshman Jaden Bradley 11.

Longwood was led by Michael Christmas with 12 points, the only Lancer in double figures.

The good was Alabama grabbing 67 rebounds, 22 offensive, to only 38 for Longwood. Four Tiders were in double figures in rebounding – Miller 13, Charles Bediako 12, Noah Clowney 11, and Sears 10.

The bad was 27-69 shooting, 39.1 percent, including 3-28 on three-pointers, 10.7 percent.

The Tide defense held the Lancers to only 26.8 percent.

Oats also mentioned turnovers as a problem as Alabama had 19. Longwood had 10. Bama scored 10 points off turnovers, Longwood 11.

Inside, Alabama had 19 second chance points and 48 points in the paint, Longwood 8 and 24.

Oats said, “I told you we were going to be better on defense, but I also told you we were going to be a better shooting team. We weren’t tonight, but I think the shooting numbers will take care of themselves.

“But I’m really happy with the effort and the defense”

As for the turnovers, he said, “We want to play fast, but we don’t want to rush. We were way too careless.”

What looked like could be an Alabama first half put-it-away despite stone-cold outside shooting it was closer than it seemed. Bama missed its first eight three-point shots and was only 1-13 in the first half, but managed a 34-26 lead.

The Tide had a 16-point lead at 3-14 with just under five minutes in the first period, but Longwood outscored Alabama, 12-4, leading to intermission.

Alabama enjoyed a dunk-fest in getting out to a quick lead, the Tide’s first three field goals all slams – by Brandon Miller, Charles Bediako, and Noah Clowney.

Bama was dominant on the boards, a 32-15 advantage. The Tide also had an impressive eight blocked shots to three by Longwood. Twelve Alabama turnovers (to five for Longwood) were noted. Although Bama shot only 45.2 percent on field goals, the Lancers were good on only 25.7 percent.

Alabama took a double-digit lead in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the second half and stretched it out to 25 before the bench was cleared in the final 30 seconds.

TIDE NOTES: Alabama starters were Charles Bediako at center, with Mark Sears, Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller, and Nimari Burnett.

Dom Welch did not play for the Tide, out with an injury.

The game began Alabama’s 110th year of basketball.

Longwood is the preseason pick to win the Big South Conference championship, one of four teams on the Bama schedule Predicted to win its league.

In a preliminary game, the Alabama women defeated Alabama A&M, 98-51.