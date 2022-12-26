Alabama Basketball Continues In Top 10 In Polls

Not much happens to change in college basketball polls over the Christmas break. Most teams have time off (for instance, there are no college games on Christmas day), and the few games that are played are mostly final tune-ups (I give you Alabama 84, Jackson State 64).

But there was a game of note as Virginia fell from sixth to 12th following a loss to Miami.

This resulted in six teams behind the Cavaliers moving up a spot, including Alabama which is now eighth in the Associated Press rankings and ninth in the Coaches Poll.

Southeastern Conference play begins this week with Alabama (10-2) at Mississippi State at 8 pm CST Wednesday, SEC Network televising. The Bulldogs had been undefeated against a weak preconference schedule, but fell to Drake, 58-52, just before Christmas.

That dropped State (11-1) out of some polls, but CBSsports.com’s Gary Parrish has the Bulldogs at No. 16 in his Top 25 and 1 poll. They have Bama eighth. The Bulldogs fell six positions in the AP poll to 21st and five spots in the Coaches to 20th.

As with every other poll he has a top three that includes Purdue, UConn, and Houston (his is in that order) and the others mentioned for that top spot are Arizona and Kansas, with Texas and Gonzaga lurking in the middle of the top ten .

As for the rankings that Average Joe sees each week, the Associated Press and Coaches Poll are out each Monday. This week the first six teams were the same Purdue, UConn, Houston, Kansas, Arizona, and Texas.

The AP poll rounded out the top ten with 7. Tennessee, 8. Alabama, 9. Arkansas, and 10. Gonzaga. The Coaches Poll had it 7. Arkansas, 8. UCLA, 9. Alabama, and 10. Tennessee.

In addition to the three teams in the top 10 and Mississippi State, SEC teams ranked this week are Kentucky (17th Coaches, 19th AP) and Auburn (23rd Coaches, 20th AP). Missouri is receiving votes in both polls, but is not in the top 25.

Coach Nate Oats has battle tested his young team with one of the nation’s toughest schedules and Bama has acquitted itself well with wins over Houston, North Carolina, and Memphis, while losing to national powers UConn and Gonzaga.

The AP and Coaches polls use the same methodology, Each voter submits 25 teams in order and the tabulation Awards 25 points for a first place vote, 24 for a second, etc. Here are this week’s polls with records, first place votes in parenthesis, and total points.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Purdue 12-0 (40) 1,478 UConn 13-0 (20) 1,459 Houston 12-1 1,351 Kansas 11-1 1299 Arizona 12-1 1,274 Texas 10-1,144 Tennessee 10-2 1,068 Alabama 10-2 1,067 Arkansas 11-1 10-17 Gonzaga 10-3,940 UCLA 11-2,906 Baylor 9-2,888 Virginia 8-2,861 Miami 12-1,658 Wisconsin 9-2,570 Indiana 10-3,513 Duke 10-3,500 TCU 10-1480 Kentucky 8-3,439 Auburn 10-2,237 Mississippi State 11-1,216 (road) Xavier 10-3,147 (road) New Mexico 112-0 147 West Virginia 10-2,126 North Carolina 9-4,112

Dropped from Top 25: Illinois 16, Virginia Tech 21, Marquette 24, Arizona State 25.

Others receiving votes: Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1.

COACHES

Purdue 12-0 (25) 790 UConn 13-0 (7) 772 Houston 12-1,718 Kansas 11-1,695 Arizona 12-1,673 Texas 10-1,605 Arkansas 11-1,541 UCLA 11-2 5s40 Alabama 10-2,532 Tennessee 10-2,523 Gonzaga 10-3,493 Virginia 8-2,483 Baylor 9-2,477 Duke 10-3,312 Wisconsin 8-3,292 Miami 12-1,290 Kentucky 8-3,280 Indiana 10-3,213 TCU 10-1 202 Mississippi State 11-1,169 Maryland 9-3 96 Illinois 8-4 90 Auburn 10-2 88 West Virginia 10-2 87 Xavier 10-3 79

Dropped from Top 25: Well. 20 Virginia Tech; Well. 25 Marquette.

Others receiving votes: 70 Ohio St.; North Carolina 56; Virginia Tech 50; Memphis 27; New Mexico 26; Missouri 19; Iowa State 17; Kansas State 15; 13 San Diego St.; Charleston 12; Arizona State 9; Southern California 7; Providence 7; Marquette 6; Saint Mary’s 5; Florida Atlantic 5; Texas Tech 4; Rutgers 4; Michigan St. 4; Utah St. 2; Iowa 2.