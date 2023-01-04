Alabama Basketball Coasts Past Ole Miss

It’s not so much that Alabama ran away or that Ole Miss gave up early. It was just a matter of the nation’s seventh-ranked team in its Southeastern Conference home opener overwhelming the Rebels. Bama broke open a first half to lead by 21 points and coasted in a foul-plagued second half to an 84-62 win in the Southeastern Conference home opener for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama improved to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in SEC play, while Mississippi fell to 8-6, 0-2 in the conference.

Alabama’s next game also in Coleman Coliseum is at Noon CST Saturday against Kentucky.

Alabama Coach Nate Oats said he was a “little disappointed” in Alabama’s finish, but added, “it’s a good spot to be in when that’s what you’re worried about.”

“If you’re going to compete for a championship, you have to win your home games.”

The topic turned to Kentucky and Oats said Bama will have to play better, and particularly rebound better.

The sloppy, slow first half, including much of the game played at the free throw line.

In the first half, there were a total of only 10 fouls called and only 6 free throws made. Second half? A different story. There were 28 fouls called and 31 free throws.

Noah Gurley came off the bench to get the Tide moving after a slow start in the first half, and then Bama just muddled along, leads as much as 27 points, but also a late Ole Miss 9-2 Erun cutting the lead to only 15 at 73-58.

Alabama put five men in double figures, led by Brandon Miller with 17, and followed by Mark Sears 16, Jaden Bradley 14 (10-12 free throws), Jahvon Quinerly 11, and Noah Clowney 10. Nine Bama players scored.

“If one guy‘s not going, we’ve got others who can,” Oats said, adding that the deep bench is an option when in foul trouble.

Clowney was the Tide’s top rebounder with 8 as the Rebels won the battle of the boards, 48-39.

The Tide held Ole Miss’s leading scorer this year, Matthew Murrell, to only 9 points. The Rebels were led by Jaemyn Brakefield with 14.

Alabama hit 29-63 field goals for 46 percent, Ole Miss 24-69 for 34.8 percent. On three-pointers, the Tide was 9-20 for 45 percent, Mississippi only 2-24 for 8 percent. Alabama was 17-25 on free throws, 68 percent, while the Rebs were 12-17, 70.6 percent.

Both teams were good inside, Alabama with 38 points in the paint, Ole Miss with 36. The Rebels had a 16-14 advantage on second-chance points and 30-23 on bench points, the Tide a 10-4 edge in fast break points.

The only statistic more remarkable than the fouls and Rebels’ three-point shooting were Alabama’s turnovers, only 7. Mississippi had 13 with Bama getting 12 points off miscues, the Rebels only 6.

The shot of the day came late in the game with the shot clock running down and Miller launched from near midcourt, about 45 feet, and made it to make it 76-58.

Alabama scored the final nine points of the first half to take a 44-23 lead over the Rebels.

In a slow start – Ole Miss led for most of the first five minutes when the score was 8-5 in favor of the Rebels – the insertion of Noah Gurley sparked Bama. Gurley had to inside scores and then a Trey at the 8:39 mark that gave Bama a 10-point lead at 26-16. The Tide led the rest of the way by double digits.

Brandon Miller was quiet for most of the first half but had a pair of fast break scores in the last two minutes and Alabama finished off the period with Jahvon Quinerly scoring a corner Trey on an assist from Miller for the Halftime score.

In addition to nearly doubling the score, Bama shot 56.79 percent from the field, Ole Miss 28.6 percent. The Tide was 5-8 on treys, all three misses by Miller.

Mark Sears had 9 first-half points, Miller 8, and Gurley 7.

TIDE NOTES: No surprise in Alabama’s starting lineup, guards Jaden Bradley and Mark Sears, center Charles Bediako, and forwards Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller.

Four professional Scouts were on hand. There will be more Saturday.

In other SEC games Tuesday, Vanderbilt defeated South Carolina, 83-79, in overtime; Tennessee defeated Mississippi State, 87-53; and Kentucky edged LSU 74-71.