Alabama Basketball Climbs In AP Top 25, Coaches Polls

The Alabama men’s basketball team won two of its three games in the Phil Knight Invitational last week, defeating No. 20 Michigan State on Thursday and top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, and that led to a surge in the national polls for Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide (6-1) team.

In the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Alabama climbed seven spots from No. 18 to No. 11, sharing the spot in the rankings with the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the Tide moved up four spots to No. 14, one ahead of UNC.

Alabama’s lone loss in Portland, Ore., was to the UConn Huskies, who are now No. 8/6.

In addition to Alabama and Arkansas (11th in Coaches), both national polls include five SEC teams: Tennessee (13th AP, 13th Coaches), Auburn (15th, 19th) and Kentucky (19th, 18th).

The Crimson Tide will face new No. 1 Houston on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Fertitta Center in Houston. One week later, it will face No. 12/14 Gonzaga in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

As for Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, he has Texas at No. 1 and SEC teams Arkansas sixth, Alabama 10th, Kentucky 12th, Tennessee 14th and Auburn 22nd in his “25+1” rankings.

Alabama Returns to action Saturday, Dec. 3, when it hosts South Dakota State at 7:30 pm CT.

Here are this week’s polls:

ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Houston (45)

2. Texas (8)

3. Virginia (2)

4. Arizona

5. Purdue (8)

6. Baylor

7. Creighton

8. UConn

9. Kansas

10. Indiana

T-11. Alabama

T-11. Arkansas

13. Tennessee

14. Gonzaga

15. Auburn

16. Illinois

17. Duke

18. North Carolina

19. Kentucky

20. Michigan State

21. UCLA

22. Maryland

23. Iowa State

24. San Diego State

25. Ohio State

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John’s 1, Virginia Tech 1

COACHES POLL

1. Houston (23)

2. Texas (5)

3. Virginia (1)

4. Arizona

5. Purdue (3)

6. UConn

7. Creighton

8. Indiana

9. Kansas

10. Baylor

11. Arkansas

12. Gonzaga

13. Tennessee

14. Alabama

15. North Carolina

16. Duke

17. Illinois

18. Kentucky

19. Auburn

20. Michigan State

21. UCLA

22. Maryland

23. Iowa State

24. San Diego State

25. Ohio State

Others receiving votes: Texas Christian 40; Iowa 28; Texas Tech 16; Wisconsin 15; West Virginia 11; Mississippi State 11; Michigan 9; Xavier 8; Saint Mary’s 8; Oklahoma 7; St. John’s 5; Miami-Florida 5; Kansas State 5; Charleston 5; UNLV 4; Drake 2.

GARY PARRISH 25+1

1. Texas

2. Houston

3. Arizona

4. Virginia

5. Creighton

6. Arkansas

7. Purdue

8. UConn

9. Gonzaga

10. Alabama

11. Michigan State

12. Kentucky

13. Illinois

14. Tennessee

15. Kansas

16. Duke

17. Indiana

18. Baylor

19. Iowa State

20. North Carolina

21. UCLA

22. Auburn

23. San Diego State

24. Maryland

25. Ohio State

26. Texas Tech

