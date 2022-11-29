Alabama Basketball Climbs In AP Top 25, Coaches Polls
The Alabama men’s basketball team won two of its three games in the Phil Knight Invitational last week, defeating No. 20 Michigan State on Thursday and top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, and that led to a surge in the national polls for Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide (6-1) team.
In the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Alabama climbed seven spots from No. 18 to No. 11, sharing the spot in the rankings with the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the Tide moved up four spots to No. 14, one ahead of UNC.
Alabama’s lone loss in Portland, Ore., was to the UConn Huskies, who are now No. 8/6.
In addition to Alabama and Arkansas (11th in Coaches), both national polls include five SEC teams: Tennessee (13th AP, 13th Coaches), Auburn (15th, 19th) and Kentucky (19th, 18th).
The Crimson Tide will face new No. 1 Houston on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Fertitta Center in Houston. One week later, it will face No. 12/14 Gonzaga in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
As for Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, he has Texas at No. 1 and SEC teams Arkansas sixth, Alabama 10th, Kentucky 12th, Tennessee 14th and Auburn 22nd in his “25+1” rankings.
Alabama Returns to action Saturday, Dec. 3, when it hosts South Dakota State at 7:30 pm CT.
Here are this week’s polls:
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1. Houston (45)
2. Texas (8)
3. Virginia (2)
4. Arizona
5. Purdue (8)
6. Baylor
7. Creighton
8. UConn
9. Kansas
10. Indiana
T-11. Alabama
T-11. Arkansas
13. Tennessee
14. Gonzaga
15. Auburn
16. Illinois
17. Duke
18. North Carolina
19. Kentucky
20. Michigan State
21. UCLA
22. Maryland
23. Iowa State
24. San Diego State
25. Ohio State
Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John’s 1, Virginia Tech 1
COACHES POLL
1. Houston (23)
2. Texas (5)
3. Virginia (1)
4. Arizona
5. Purdue (3)
6. UConn
7. Creighton
8. Indiana
9. Kansas
10. Baylor
11. Arkansas
12. Gonzaga
13. Tennessee
14. Alabama
15. North Carolina
16. Duke
17. Illinois
18. Kentucky
19. Auburn
20. Michigan State
21. UCLA
22. Maryland
23. Iowa State
24. San Diego State
25. Ohio State
Others receiving votes: Texas Christian 40; Iowa 28; Texas Tech 16; Wisconsin 15; West Virginia 11; Mississippi State 11; Michigan 9; Xavier 8; Saint Mary’s 8; Oklahoma 7; St. John’s 5; Miami-Florida 5; Kansas State 5; Charleston 5; UNLV 4; Drake 2.
GARY PARRISH 25+1
1. Texas
2. Houston
3. Arizona
4. Virginia
5. Creighton
6. Arkansas
7. Purdue
8. UConn
9. Gonzaga
10. Alabama
11. Michigan State
12. Kentucky
13. Illinois
14. Tennessee
15. Kansas
16. Duke
17. Indiana
18. Baylor
19. Iowa State
20. North Carolina
21. UCLA
22. Auburn
23. San Diego State
24. Maryland
25. Ohio State
26. Texas Tech
