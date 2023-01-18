Alabama basketball at Vanderbilt live score updates, analysis

Well. 4 Alabama is in Nashville on Tuesday night for a 7:30 pm CT game at Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide (15-2) is riding a six-game winning streak but will be playing with emotions high after now-former teammate Darius Miles was charged with Murder after a Sunday shooting.

We are live at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville to cover this one. Refresh the page for the latest from the crow’s nest high above this unique facility.

First half

— Alabama 36, ​​Vanderbilt 26 (halftime): The Tide shot 43.8% with 12 points from Brandon Miller in a streaky first half. Vandy is shooting just 25.6% (10-for-39). Neither Is making much from deep with Alabama 4-for-17 and Vandy 4-for-19.

— Alabama 31, Vanderbilt 21 (3:47): Alabama went on a 10-0 run after falling behind for the first time. Mark Sears’ 3 made it a 9-point game at the TV timeout. Brandon Miller now has 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Vandy missed 10 of the last 12 shots it took.

— Vanderbilt 22, Alabama 21 (7:56): The Commodores just took their first lead of the game as Alabama’s hot shooting has gone cold. After making the first two 3s of the night, Alabama missed the next seven. Meanwhile, it looked like Brandon Miller said something to the Vandy bench after two of his baskets at the rim. He has 9 of the first 19 for Alabama.

— Alabama 15, Vanderbilt 13 (10:56): Vanderbilt scored 8 straight points after falling behind 13-3. Alabama missed five straight shots before Noah Gurley’s dunk broke the skid. Still, Alabama is 1-for-its-last-8 from the field. Alabama has 3 dunks among its 6 made shots. The Tide has an 8-2 edge in the paint as the Commodores miss starter Liam Robbins.

— Alabama 9, Vanderbilt 3 (3:06 p.m.): The Crimson Tide came out of the gate fast. A fast-break dunk from Brandon Miller made it 4-0 Alabama in the opening moments. Another dunk by Bediako made it 6-0. After a Vandy 3, Miller hit a step-back 3-pointer. The Commodores are 1-for-10 from the field.

Pregame

— Vanderbilt leading scorer Liam Robbins will be out with a sprained ankle, according to The Tennessean.

— Alabama starters include Jaden Bradley, Mark Sears, Noah Clowney, Brandon Miller and Charles Bediako.

— Referees are Pat Adams, Rob Rorke and Doug Sirmons.