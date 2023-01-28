Alabama basketball at Oklahoma live score updates, analysis

Well. 2 Alabama will hit the road and step outside conference play for a 1 pm CT Saturday trip to Oklahoma. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge game pits the Crimson Tide (18-2) against the Sooners (11-9).

The game will air live on ESPN with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes calling the action. For the latest updates, refresh this page.

First half

— Oklahoma 37, Alabama 26 (4:02): The Sooner lead grew to 12 after making a sixth 3-pointer in seven attempts. OU took its first 10-point lead with 7:30 left in the first. Mark Sears has 7 points and Clowney 8.

— Oklahoma 24, Alabama 16 (7:52): Tide is 6-for-21 from the field (28.6%) Sooners opened making 5 of 6 from 3-point range when taking an 8-point lead. Of the 16 Alabama points, 12 came in the paint. The Tide is 0-for-3 from the perimeter.

— Oklahoma 16, Alabama 10 (11:58): The Tide turned it over a few times since the last timeout. It has four in the first eight minutes. The Sooners and 3-for-4 from 3-point range while the Tide rebounding cut that deficit to 9-8. Alabama scored the last four points, all from Noah Clowney to cut it to a 13-10 deficit.

— Oklahoma 13, Alabama 6 (3:31 p.m.): The Sooners are on a 13-4 run making 5 of 6 shots with a pair of 3s. They have two big blocks on the other end. The Sooners also have six rebounds to Alabama’s one. Brandon Miller took it straight to the rim on the first possession, drawing a foul and making two foul shots 14 seconds into the game.

Pregame

— Alabama starters are Mark Sears, Brandon Miller, Jaden Bradley, Charles Bediako and Noah Clowney.

— The refs will be Doug Sirmons, Tony Padilla and Marques Pettigrew.