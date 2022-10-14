Alabama Basketball Announces Charity Exhibition Game Against Southern Illinois

For the third time in four years, the Alabama men’s basketball team will be in an exhibition game for Charity prior to the start of its regular season.

Friday morning, it announced that the Crimson Tide will host Southern Illinois on Oct. 29 at Foster Auditorium. Tip-off is slated for 2 pm CT.

Proceeds from the game between the Crimson Tide and Salukis will go to the Community Service Programs of West Alabama

Alabama is set to host Longwood on Nov. 7, and Liberty on Nov. 11. Both games will be played at Coleman Coliseum.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button