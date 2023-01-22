Alabama Basketball Alone At Top

And then there was one. Alabama is now the last team undefeated in Southeastern Conference play. To be sure, it’s not a runaway. Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas A&M lurk with just one loss each.

For Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats there was the little bucket list item checked off as he coached his first Bama win at Missouri Saturday. That leaves Texas A&M – where Alabama has not played in Oats’ tenure – as the only SEC venue where he has not walked out a winner.

The more notable achievement is that Alabama improved its record to 17-2 and its SEC mark to 7-0 with its 85-64 win in Columbia Saturday. That 21-point margin kept Bama on its pace, winning every conference game by double digits and averaging a margin of exactly 21 points per league game.

Through those seven games, the Tide has played four on the road and three in Coleman Coliseum.

Next up for Bama is Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa at 8 pm CST with SEC Network televising. Alabama opened conference play in Starkville on Dec. 28 with a 78-67 win – the closest any opposing league team has come.

Texas A&M, the only other team undefeated in league play going into Saturday, was handed its first loss at Kentucky.

Saturday is the SEC vs. Big 12 competition for 10 SEC teams, including Alabama at Oklahoma.

Here’s this week’s SEC update:

Saturday Scores

Alabama 85, @ Missouri 64

Vanderbilt 85, @ Georgia 82

Arkansas 69, Ole Miss 57

Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 67

Auburn 81, @ South Carolina 66

Tennessee 77, @ LSU 56

Florida 61, @ Mississippi State 59

Standings

Alabama 17-2 7-0

Auburn 16-3 6-1

Tennessee 16-3 6-1

Texas A&M 13-6 5-1

Kentucky 13-6 4-3

Florida 11-8 4-3

Georgia 13-6 3-3

Vanderbilt 10-9 3-3

Missouri 14-5 3-4

Arkansas 13-6 2-5

So Carolina 8-11 1-5

Mississippi St 12-7 1-6

LSU 12-7 1-6

Ole Miss 9-10 1-6

This Week’s Games

Alabama

Wednesday – Mississippi State, 8 pm CST (SEC Network)

Saturday — @ Oklahoma, 1 p.m. CST (ESPN)

Arkansas

Tuesday — LSU

Saturday — @Baylor

Auburn

Wednesday—Texas A&M

Saturday — @ West Virginia

Florida

Wednesday – South Carolina

Saturday — @Kansas State

Georgia

Wednesday — @Tennessee

Saturday – South Carolina

Kentucky

Tuesday — @ Vanderbilt

Saturday — Kansas

LSU

Tuesday — @Arkansas

Saturday—Texas Tech

Be Miss

Tuesday — Missouri

Saturday — @ Oklahoma State

Mississippi State

Wednesday — @ Alabama

Saturday — TCU

Missouri

Tuesday – @ Ole Miss

Saturday—Iowa State

South Carolina

Wednesday — @ Florida

Saturday — @ Georgia

Tennessee

Wednesday — Georgia

Saturday — Texas

Texas A&M

Wednesday — @ Auburn

Saturday — Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Tuesday — Kentucky

Saturday — @ Texas A&M