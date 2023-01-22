Alabama Basketball Alone At Top
And then there was one. Alabama is now the last team undefeated in Southeastern Conference play. To be sure, it’s not a runaway. Auburn, Tennessee, and Texas A&M lurk with just one loss each.
For Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats there was the little bucket list item checked off as he coached his first Bama win at Missouri Saturday. That leaves Texas A&M – where Alabama has not played in Oats’ tenure – as the only SEC venue where he has not walked out a winner.
The more notable achievement is that Alabama improved its record to 17-2 and its SEC mark to 7-0 with its 85-64 win in Columbia Saturday. That 21-point margin kept Bama on its pace, winning every conference game by double digits and averaging a margin of exactly 21 points per league game.
Through those seven games, the Tide has played four on the road and three in Coleman Coliseum.
Next up for Bama is Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa at 8 pm CST with SEC Network televising. Alabama opened conference play in Starkville on Dec. 28 with a 78-67 win – the closest any opposing league team has come.
Texas A&M, the only other team undefeated in league play going into Saturday, was handed its first loss at Kentucky.
Saturday is the SEC vs. Big 12 competition for 10 SEC teams, including Alabama at Oklahoma.
Here’s this week’s SEC update:
Saturday Scores
Alabama 85, @ Missouri 64
Vanderbilt 85, @ Georgia 82
Arkansas 69, Ole Miss 57
Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 67
Auburn 81, @ South Carolina 66
Tennessee 77, @ LSU 56
Florida 61, @ Mississippi State 59
Standings
Alabama 17-2 7-0
Auburn 16-3 6-1
Tennessee 16-3 6-1
Texas A&M 13-6 5-1
Kentucky 13-6 4-3
Florida 11-8 4-3
Georgia 13-6 3-3
Vanderbilt 10-9 3-3
Missouri 14-5 3-4
Arkansas 13-6 2-5
So Carolina 8-11 1-5
Mississippi St 12-7 1-6
LSU 12-7 1-6
Ole Miss 9-10 1-6
This Week’s Games
Alabama
Wednesday – Mississippi State, 8 pm CST (SEC Network)
Saturday — @ Oklahoma, 1 p.m. CST (ESPN)
Arkansas
Tuesday — LSU
Saturday — @Baylor
Auburn
Wednesday—Texas A&M
Saturday — @ West Virginia
Florida
Wednesday – South Carolina
Saturday — @Kansas State
Georgia
Wednesday — @Tennessee
Saturday – South Carolina
Kentucky
Tuesday — @ Vanderbilt
Saturday — Kansas
LSU
Tuesday — @Arkansas
Saturday—Texas Tech
Be Miss
Tuesday — Missouri
Saturday — @ Oklahoma State
Mississippi State
Wednesday — @ Alabama
Saturday — TCU
Missouri
Tuesday – @ Ole Miss
Saturday—Iowa State
South Carolina
Wednesday — @ Florida
Saturday — @ Georgia
Tennessee
Wednesday — Georgia
Saturday — Texas
Texas A&M
Wednesday — @ Auburn
Saturday — Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Tuesday — Kentucky
Saturday — @ Texas A&M