Alabama Basketball Adds 4-Star Mouhamed Dioubate to 2023 Class

Nate Oats and company got themselves another one.

Four-star Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to play college basketball for Oats at Alabama, he announced Sunday afternoon on a livestream with 247Sports.

Dioubate is a 6-foot-7 forward from Flushing, New York and plays high school basketball at Putnam Science Academy. They Rank as the No. 89 player in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings as well as the No. 3 players from the state of New York.

Alabama was one of four Finalists for Dioubate’s pledge, along with Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Dioubate visited Alabama most recently on Oct. 1.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button