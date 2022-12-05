Alabama Basketball 10th In Coaches Poll

Alabama basketball moved into the top 10 of the Coaches Poll this week, sneaking in at the 10th spot. Last week Bama had been 14th in the Coaches ranking.

As in the previously revealed Associated Press poll (where the Crimson Tide was eighth), the next test for Bama will be against the nation’s number one team, the Houston Cougars in Houston on Dec. 13.

Three Southeastern Conference teams are in the Coaches top ten – Tennessee seventh and Arkansas eighth, in addition to Bama.

Also in the top 25 from the SEC are Auburn 14th and Kentucky 16th. Mississippi State and Missouri are among those receiving votes, but not in the top 25.

Alabama Coach Nate Oats is one of the 32 head basketball coaches voting in the poll and the only representative from the SEC.

Each Coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so is down to one point for 25th. The top 25 with record, first place votes in parenthesis, and total points.

COACHES POLL

Houston 8-0 (21) 757 Texas 6-0 (4) 736 Virginia 7-0,706 Purdue 8-0 (6) 697 UConn 9-0,651 Kansas 8-1,572 Tennessee 7-1,525 Arkansas 7-1,499 Arizona 7-1,490 Alabama 7-1,442 Indiana 7-1,384 Baylor 6-2,382 Maryland 8-0,372 Auburn 8-0,338 Duke 8-2,333 Kentucky 6-2,326 Illinois 6-2,294 (road) UCLA 7-2,267 18. (Road) Gonzaga 5-3,267 Iowa State 7-1,239 Creighton 6-3,226 San Diego State 6-2,141 Ohio State 6-2 68 Iowa 6-157 TCU 6-1 45

Dropped from Top 25: Well. 15 North Carolina; Well. 20 Michigan St..

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 42; Virginia Tech 39; Miami-Florida 35; North Carolina 22; Charleston 21; Texas Tech 19; Wisconsin 18; West Virginia 10; Marquette 10; Rutgers 7; Xavier 6; Kansas State 6; UNLV 5; New Mexico 5; Michigan St. 5; 4 Utah St.; Memphis 3; Oklahoma 2; Missouri 2.

