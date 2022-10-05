ALA West Foothills investigating hazing allegation in football program

American Leadership Academy West Foothills’ football program is under an internal investigation over hazing allegations, a school spokeswoman said.

A concerned parent reached out to The Arizona Republic over the alleged hazing incidents after becoming frustrated by the school’s lack of response.

The Republic reached out to administrators on Tuesday regarding the allegations. They did not return messages.

However, Melody Hudson, director of public relations for the ALA schools, which has several charter schools in the Valley, said in an email to The Republic on Tuesday afternoon that no parent or student made any allegation to any ALA school administrator, teacher or coach .

She said that the Arizona Interscholastic Association was notified by a parent in an Anonymous complaint about hazing in the ALA West Valley football program.

