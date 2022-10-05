ALA West Foothills investigating hazing allegation in football program

American Leadership Academy West Foothills’ football program is under an internal investigation over hazing allegations, a school spokeswoman said.

A concerned parent reached out to The Arizona Republic over the alleged hazing incidents after becoming frustrated by the school’s lack of response.

The Republic reached out to administrators on Tuesday regarding the allegations. They did not return messages.

However, Melody Hudson, director of public relations for the ALA schools, which has several charter schools in the Valley, said in an email to The Republic on Tuesday afternoon that no parent or student made any allegation to any ALA school administrator, teacher or coach .

She said that the Arizona Interscholastic Association was notified by a parent in an Anonymous complaint about hazing in the ALA West Valley football program.

“Upon being informed by the AIA, we notified the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office with our offer to support any investigation they wish to conduct,” Hudson said in the email. “As of today, we have not been contacted by MCSO regarding any investigation.

“We have no information or evidence that there is any Merit to the allegations. Despite this, ALA has a zero-tolerance policy and takes any allegation of hazing, bullying, or other inappropriate behavior seriously. We have initiated our own internal investigation and will provide the results to both the AIA and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.”

A parent, who said their son was targeted in the hazing incidents and asked not to be identified, said ALA West Foothills, located in Waddell, was first notified on Sept. 16 over the alleged hazing and bullying. The parent, who obtained an attorney, said a police report was filed. The parent said the parent of another student athlete also complained to the school.

This is ALA West Foothills’ first season playing football in the AIA, starting right away with a varsity team that is 2-4. It plays Surprise Paradise Honors on Friday night in a 3A game.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at [email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

