ALA Queen Creek being bumped up to 6A football in AIA placements

For a third year in a row, American Leadership Queen Creek’s football team is being elevated to a conference, this time to the top.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association released its initial placement of schools on Thursday evening for the 2023 high school football season. The most eye-popping move is the charter school’s move up to 6A.

After capturing the 3A title in 2019, ALA Queen Creek moved up to 4A in 2020, and reached the Open Division playoffs. The Patriots got moved up to 5A this year, and, again, reached the eight-team Open playoffs, a bracket that the AIA began in 2019 to promote the top eight teams among the big-school conferences in 6A, 5A and 4A.

The Patriots were eliminated from the Open in the first round this past season and last year. As the No. 7 seed, they lost to eventual Champion Chandler Basha 31-25 in the Open this year, after falling to Chandler Hamilton in the first round last year.

