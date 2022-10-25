AL volleyball is on the doorstep of state tournament trip | Sports

(Council Bluffs) — The Abraham Lincoln volleyball team is one win away from the program’s first state tournament trip since 2019.

For the Lynx, it’s where they want to be after falling short in a regional final last year and navigating through this year’s rigorous schedule.

“To get to this game is one of the big goals,” Coach Katie Darrington said. “We feel optimistic.”

The Lynx (23-17) returned to a Class 5A regional final with a sweep of Southeast Polk in semifinal action on Thursday. AL dominated the first set, then had to hold off valiant efforts from Southeast Polk in sets two and three.

“We’ve been consistently playing our best ball in the first set,” Darrington said. “We kept battling and pushed it into a sweep.”

Every coach says they want their team to play the best when the postseason rolls around. Darrington truly believes her team is doing that.

“There’s no band-aid games in our schedule,” Darrington said. “That got us prepared. Every loss is a lesson we can take from and build on. This is the time of year where we want to play well.”

AL’s success has come behind the Crafty setting of Molly Romano and aggressive hitting of Azaria Green. Romano has handed out 795 assists this season, the third-most in Class 5A. Green has done her part with 261 kills. Hutson Rau has complemented Green with 229 kills. Jeena Carle (143 kills), Aubrey Sandbothe (141 kills) and Lydia Dix (136 kills) have also been stalwarts for the Lynx.

Defensively, Sandbothe has a team-high 312 digs, and Josi Clark (305), Rau (264), Kelsi Nelson (224) and Romano (224) have also been everywhere on defense.

Green and Carle have been forces at the net with 95 and 94 blocks, respectively. Those numbers rank third and fourth in Class 5A. AL’s 371 team blocks Ranks second in Class 5A, behind only Dowling Catholic.

The Lynx must get past 5A No. 3 Ankeny to get to state. The two schools met at the early-season Ankeny Centennial Tournament. Ankeny won the best-of-three match, 21-10, 19-21, 15-7.

“We know Ankeny is going to come in and get big kills,” Darrington said. “We just keep talking about coming at them and being scrappy on defense. Hopefully, they’ll make a few more errors than we will.”

Staying relaxed is a must for Darrington’s team tonight.

“The pressure is on them,” she said. “They’re rated higher. We know we can beat them. If we bring it all together, play as one and let the Mistakes go, I think we’ll have a good shot at it.”

Trevor Maeder has the call of Tuesday’s regional final on KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Darrington.