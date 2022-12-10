Al Pastore, Wilmington soccer legend, Hammerheads founder, dies at 75

Al Pastore, part of the Bedrock of the soccer community in Southeastern North Carolina as a founder, Coach and mentor, died on Dec. 4. He was 75.

The New York native was one of the original owners and founders of the Wilmington Hammerheads pro soccer franchise in the mid-1990s. He later coached New Hanover High School to its first appearance in an NCHSAA state Championship in 2008 and always was a Trusted Adviser for youth soccer in the area, which has grown exponentially in the past two decades.

“This soccer community is one of the best, and just a special community,” said Wilmington Hammerheads Youth FC executive director Carson Porter. Pastore had served on the club’s board for the past six years until his death.

“And he’s right up there, one of the most important people that guided that. And that was when it wasn’t a thing, when it was small and other sports were paid more attention to in this community. And he put a spotlight on it.”

Pastore came to Wilmington in the mid-1990s already a known soccer commodity.

He had founded FC Westchester in Suburban New York, one of the premier youth clubs in the country at the time, and was the 1992 youth Coach of the year for the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

He joined forces with Bill Rudisill and others to found the Wilmington Hammerheads pro franchise in 1996, and also coached the team for its first three seasons, before moving to the college ranks in 2001 as an assistant at Duke.

