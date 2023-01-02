Al Nassr win first game since signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr were back in Saudi Pro League action on Saturday less than 24 hours after announcing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But there was no debut for Ronaldo away to Al-Khaleej.

The 37-year-old was not even among the crowd. It is understood that a grand unveiling at a home game is being planned.

So it was down to Al Nassr’s other iconic central striker to do the business on the pitch.

Vincent Aboubakar scored the only goal of the game as Al Nassr beat Al-Khaleej 1-0 to end 2022 top of the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr’s players pictured celebrating during their 1-0 win at Al-Khaleej on New Year’s Eve Twitter/AlNassr FC

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina also played for Al Nassr on Saturday, as did Brazilian duo Talisca and Luiz Gustavo.

Al Nassr’s next game is on Thursday when they host Al-Ta’ee at their 25,000-capacity stadium, Mrsool Park.

Ronaldo will be eligible to play in that game, having needed to wait until 2023 to play for another club following the termination of his Manchester United contract.

Shortly after Saturday’s win over Al-Khaleej, Al Nassr tweeted a photo of Ronaldo holding his new yellow and blue jersey.

The caption read: “Can’t wait to get started!”

