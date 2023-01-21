Al Nassr vs Ettifaq: times, how to watch on TV, stream online | Saudi Pro League

23 days after putting pen to paper with Saudi top flight Al Nasr, Cristiano Ronaldo is finally poised to make his official first team debut on Sunday as a Dammam based side Ettifaq FC are the visitors to Mrsool Park in the Saudi Pro League fixture.

When does Al Nassr vs Ettifaq kick off?

Al Nassr and Ettifaq’s matchday-14 Roshn Saudi League fixture will be played at Mrsool Park, Riyadh, on Sunday 22 January 2023, with kick-off at 8:30 pm local time. In the US, that’s:

How to watch Al Nassr vs Ettifaq in the US

Al Nassr vs Ettifaq: preview

All eyes will be on just one man Tomorrow as Riyadh once again, captures the attention of the footballing world to see the 37-year-old CR7 pull on the yellow Al Nassr for the first time in a competitive game.

Cristiano’s deal with the Roshn Saudi League side runs for two and a half years through to June 2025, with the player set to earn a total salary of $231m per year once commercial agreements are also included. The deal is thought to be the highest salary ever paid to a professional footballer.

Full screen Saudi Pro League XI’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates AHMED YOSRI Reuters

The Portuguese has been unable to debut for his new team due to a FIFA ban after the player slapped a teenager’s phone in a moment of frustration last April at Old Trafford. He was hit with a $61,000 fine and a two-game suspension, which he has now served after missing the SPL games against Al Ta’ee and Al Shabab.

Full screen A picture shows the jersey of Al-Nassr’s new Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo GIUSEPPE CACACE Getty

As of 2022/23 Roshn Saudi League heads towards the halfway mark of the season, Al Nassr are well positioned to make an Assault for the league title, as they trail Nuno Espirito Santo’s Al Ittihad by just one point, having played a game less than the Jeddah-based side. All three major title contenders – Al IttihadAl Nassr and third-placed Al Hilal – have been beaten just once all season and it seems inevitable that one of the big three of Saudi football will claim the 22/23 title.

Al Nassr vs Ettifaq: last five meetings

March 2022, Saudi Pro League: Ettifaq 2-2 Al Nassr

December 2021, Champions Cup Saudi Arabia: Al Nasr 1-0 Ettifaq

October 2021, Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr 0-1 Ettifaq

March 2021, Premier League: Ettifaq 1-1 Al Nassr

December 2020, Saudi Pro League: Al Nasr 2-2 Ettifaq

Al Nassr vs Ettifaq: Prediction

As we saw in Thursday’s Riyadh Season vs PSG friendly game, the Portuguese striker is still very aware where the goal is as he bagged a brace at the King Fahd Stadium. There will be no stage fright for the veteran forward who will be ably assisted by Brazilian Talisca and former River Plate and Atlanta United’s Pity Martinez. The home side will have too much for Ettifaq who lie in tenth place in the table.

Prediction: Al Nassr 4-0 Ettifaq