Al-Nassr boss Rudi García “wanted to bring Messi first” before signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Things just don’t get any better for Ronaldo. First he leaves Real Madrid, playing well but not great for Juventus. A Homecoming to Manchester United ends in Tears for everyone with the Portuguese star popping up on Piers Morgan’s television show and now he’s moved to Saudi Arabia. OK, they will be earning nicely and have a new Sporting challenge, I can see the benefits. But now his new manager, even before the presentation of Ronaldo as a player for his new club, Al-Nassr, has joked that he wanted Lionel Messi at the club before Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi club Al-Nassr was confirmed on December 30 after weeks of speculation following the World Cup in Qatar. The ex-Real Madrid striker will have a new challenge ahead as he seeks to win the league with Al-Nassr in order to qualify the team for the Champions League.

Ronaldomania in Riyadh

The inevitable has occurred: Ronaldomania has hit Riyadhand now the number 7 shirt – yes, he has acquired it from another player on the team – is a ubiquitous sight across the city, with many people rushing out to buy one, or frantically searching online of how to get one sent outside Saudi Arabia and for how much money.

Crowds flocked to official shops in Riyadh and adults stock almost sold out; his presentation details have also been revealed: Ronaldo will be presented on 3 January at the Al-Nassr stadium, Mrsool Park.

What did Rudi García say about Ronaldo and Messi?

The manager was speaking to the press and said “I tried to bring Messi straight from Doha, first” before he broke out into laughter as well as the other people present in the room. Having Ronaldo is not a bad second choice. But Messi himself has links with Saudi Arabia since he has, according to The Athletic, signed a deal to become an Ambassador for the Saudi Arabian Tourist Board. The country is apparently aiming to host the 2030 World Cup along with Greece and Egypt (as is Argentina in a separate bid) and Messi has been signed to promote the country.

Ronaldo is only on a €500 million deal, joining as a free agent after leaving Manchester United following comments of feeling “betrayed”: Al-Nassr will be his fifth club but his first outside of Europe after playing for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Ronaldo had a poor World Cup, failing to score in the knockout rounds and eventually being benched for the final two games Portugal played, all before watching Messi lift the Trophy in the final.