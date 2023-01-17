Al Michaels Explains His Low-Key Call During Jaguars’ Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Chargers

If you were wondering where the energy was on the broadcast of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ thrilling 31-30 last-second win over the Los Angeles Chargers during this weekend’s Wild Card round, you aren’t alone.

In fact, there were so many wondering where the life on the broadcast was that NFL broadcast Legend Al Michaels, who called the game with former NFL head Coach Tony Dungy for NBC, saw the Criticism directly.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button