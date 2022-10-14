Al Michaels became the main focus of ‘Thursday Night Football’ again

1. The Commanders and Bears somehow managed to score fewer points (19) Thursday night than the Colts and Broncos did a week ago (21).

We told you last week the only thing that made Indianapolis’s 12–9 win over Denver somewhat watchable was the performance of play-by-play man Al Michaels, who did not hold back in letting viewers know the game was a pig.

Unfortunately for Michaels, his partner, Kirk Herbstreit, Amazon Prime Video, NFL fans, the league and anyone else associated with football, Washington and Chicago gave us another pig last night.

