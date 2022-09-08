Al Christopher’s impact reached beyond the golf course

ZANESVILLE — Al Christopher’s impact went beyond his golf ball hitting the green.

The 87-year-old often passed along his wisdom from years of coaching.

Those are the words that will stay with many after Christopher passed away on Saturday.

“Al was coaching here every day, but he was more like a dad, a grandpa, an uncle,” remarked Mike Durant, who has worked at the Zanesville Country Club for 40 years, the last 30 as the head pro. “They would say ‘Listen here Mike,’ and I’d always get a little nervous, but I put down what I was doing and listened. Whatever he said, I always did, and it always made it better. That was the Coach coming out in him. He gave great advice and was always there to listen.”

His guidance started during his youth. Christopher, who was recently inducted into the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame, was an All-Ohio Class A quarterback on Caldwell’s 9-0 unbeaten team of 1952.

