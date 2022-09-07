Akron’s Temple Israel getting new life as arts-based connector

Temple Israel, a mainstay of Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood since 1911, is being reenvisioned and redeveloped as a community arts center.

Tony Troppe, whose downtown Akron projects include the Blu-Tique Hotel, Blu Jazz+, The Trailhead and more, purchased the Merriman Road property more than a year ago. Work is underway now to clean up the interior as Troppe and partners seek city approval so the project can be completed.

“What we want to do is map out the future. We want to connect the dots,” Troppe said. He sees a connection between the Merriman Road property and his other projects in the downtown Akron area.

Tony Troppe discusses his plans for Transforming the former Temple Israel in Akron's Highland Square into a community arts center.

He calls the Temple Israel site HUG, for Highland (Square) Universal Gathering Place, and says the goal is to use the neoclassic revival building as part of its original mission to be a community and Unity Gathering place. (He also refers to the project as HÜG, with the umlaut, and pronounces it as “huge”.) But instead of its historical focus on religion, the site will focus on the arts as a means to unify people.

The ceiling of the Sanctuary in Temple Israel.

Performance space, Studios and more

HUG will be a 46,000-square-foot place where artists of all kinds can work, and live for a time, in a dozen studios, use practice/rehearsal space and hold performances in a 300-seat auditorium. The downstairs will hold a 250-person banquet/special events hall and coffee shop. It also has a commercial kitchen that culinary art students can cook in and use to develop skills and recipes.

Additionally, Troppe wants to build an outdoor area where people can host weddings and other memorable events.

“The focus will be arts-based,” they said. “It will be for artists and art lovers.”

Tony Troppe talks about his plans as he walks through one of the many classrooms at the former Temple Israel in Akron.

Along with being a community connector, Troppe said the building can fill a void created when Tangier, the longtime restaurant/banquet and entertainment venue on nearby Market Street, was closed and repurposed by The LeBron James Family Foundation.

“All of the special events at Tangier are no more,” Troppe said.

Troppe will be seeking permission later this month from the Akron City Council to proceed with redeveloping Temple Israel. With city approval he said he can then seek federal and state tax credits to help finance the restoration and preservation work of what is a Landmark building in Akron. The building should qualify to be on the National Register of Historic Places, he said.

First performance booked for later this year

Tony Troppe wants to transform the former Temple Israel on Merriman Road in Akron's Highland Square neighborhood into an arts center.

They already plan for the venue to host its first performance, “The Nutcracker” ballet, at the end of this year. Work to finish the project probably won’t be completed until the end of 2023, he said. He declined to say how much he expects to spend.

Temple Israel is in a great location that is within walking distance of the central Highland Square commercial and residential area, he said.

