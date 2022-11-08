Akron Zips basketball wins thriller over South Dakota State

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Dakota State, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Akron, Ohio.

It’s stating the obvious that one game is far too small a sample size to project an entire college basketball season.

What we do know about the University of Akron men’s basketball team is its core – the players that carried the team to an NCAA Tournament berth last year – is basically intact.

It showed in their 81-80 overtime win over South Dakota State as the two Veterans – forward Enrique Freeman and point guard Xavier Castaneda put up 23 and 31 points respectively with Freeman adding 14 rebounds to lead the game.

Yes, they lost starting wing Ali Ali to the transfer Portal and his 13.9 points, which led the team last year, will have to be replaced. Replacing Bryan Trimble, who also averaged in double figures (10.2 points), is less of a concern considering the team was without him from late February on. Monday at James A. Rhodes Arena began the process of deciding who will fill those shoes.

Plenty of other questions remained heading into the game with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, a team that also made last season’s tournament. By the time it ended, the Zips showed the potential that exists for the team to blossom.

Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble, left, celebrates with fans after making the game-winning free throw in overtime during an NCAA college basketball game against South Dakota State, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Akron, Ohio.

This was a good win for the Akron Zips, but…

As entertaining as the game was it certainly possessed that first-game-of-the-season feel because defense wasn’t a premium and the signs of Rust showed for the Zips, especially defensively as they allowed 53% shooting from the floor and the Jackrabbits inflicted much of that damage in the paint. Groce said there was a reason for that. The Jackrabbits ranked No. 2 in the country in scoring offense (85.9 points per game), No. 1 in three-point field gold percentage and returned most of their team season.

