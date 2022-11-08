Akron Zips basketball wins thriller over South Dakota State

It’s stating the obvious that one game is far too small a sample size to project an entire college basketball season.

What we do know about the University of Akron men’s basketball team is its core – the players that carried the team to an NCAA Tournament berth last year – is basically intact.

It showed in their 81-80 overtime win over South Dakota State as the two Veterans – forward Enrique Freeman and point guard Xavier Castaneda put up 23 and 31 points respectively with Freeman adding 14 rebounds to lead the game.

Yes, they lost starting wing Ali Ali to the transfer Portal and his 13.9 points, which led the team last year, will have to be replaced. Replacing Bryan Trimble, who also averaged in double figures (10.2 points), is less of a concern considering the team was without him from late February on. Monday at James A. Rhodes Arena began the process of deciding who will fill those shoes.

Plenty of other questions remained heading into the game with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, a team that also made last season’s tournament. By the time it ended, the Zips showed the potential that exists for the team to blossom.

This was a good win for the Akron Zips, but…

As entertaining as the game was it certainly possessed that first-game-of-the-season feel because defense wasn’t a premium and the signs of Rust showed for the Zips, especially defensively as they allowed 53% shooting from the floor and the Jackrabbits inflicted much of that damage in the paint. Groce said there was a reason for that. The Jackrabbits ranked No. 2 in the country in scoring offense (85.9 points per game), No. 1 in three-point field gold percentage and returned most of their team season.

“We picked our poison against them. They’re so potent offensively. We decided that we were going to try to really limit Threes Tonight and when you do that, that opens up the inside,” Groce said.

Through the first half it showed as the Jackrabbits shot close to 57 percent from the floor. It got better in the second half.

“I think the difference between the first half and the second half were we kind of made a lot of defensive mistakes in the first half,” Freeman said. “So, we just had to clean that up try to limit our Mistakes in the second half, and kind of just played better as a whole.”

And the key to eliminating easy buckets in the paint?

“There’s no really method. It’s just kind of discipline, trying to tell guys, ‘Hey, that’s in the Scouting report,’” Freeman said. “They see you losing vision, they’re going to back up and they’re also a very good team. [We] just had to mentally clean it up.”

Enrique Freeman, Xavier Castaneda could have special seasons

Freeman and Castaneda seemed to be aware of the chemistry they have on the court. Freeman, aggressive in the low post, and Castaneda confident from outside (8-of-12 from the three-point line) lifted the team on their shoulders with their combined 54 points and generally made it look easy.

“I think I’ve just been playing with each other for a while now,” Castaneda said. “We had a season under our belt and a bunch of practices, so I think that contributes to it for sure.”

Groce agreed.

“They work on it…And then they play together a lot obviously in practice and they’ve got a whole season under their belt,” he said. “[Xavier] found him a few times on penetration and I thought Enrique did a really good job of handling the post trap and reading situations where he had an opportunity score, he scored and when he had an opportunity to pass when he was double teamed, he made really good passes. [I] thought he looked really good down there tonight.”

It won’t always look that easy for the duo, but when such an effort comes against a quality opponent, it’s worth a mention.

Akron Zips Coach John Groce takes note of promising start

The team’s starting lineup isn’t solidified, Groce said, and there were defensive issues tonight, but the Zips are by no means that far along in their development.

“We got a long way to go and I knew that going into tonight. I knew the game could go either way. I thought we could play pretty good tonight and get beat. I thought that’s a possibility because they’re good and we’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got to solidify a little bit Deeper rotation. We got to figure that out. We’ve got to make less mistakes defensively. We’ve got to get better ball movement. That’s got to be better. So, we got a lot of work to do.”

