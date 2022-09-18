Akron Soul Train finds value in local artists

What does it mean to be an artist?

Many of us have watched television shows that have people sitting around a table, looking at a piece of artwork and describing in some detail its “value.” Is it that final dollar amount that means everything? Who decides the actual value of an object? Is it intrinsic or otherwise? How do artists achieve a level of fame?

For several years, Akron Soul Train has offered small-scale “stay-at-home residencies” for local artists. In the gallery space, we get to see the results of an artist receiving financial support to make a small body of research. This is an incredibly valuable resource for artists and offers them a unique opportunity that isn’t matched anywhere else in the region. It is this type of investigation that can help spur an artist’s research into important and exciting directions.

Currently, there are two shows featured in the downtown gallery. “Strange Mechanisms,” which includes the work of Steven Mastroianni and Palli Davene Davis, is on view in the main Akron Soul Train gallery. ”Glacial Uprooting of a Cotton Candy Dream,” an installation by Lauren Baker, is shown in the smaller, adjacent CapSoul Gallery.

Both exhibits are on view through Oct. 15.

Walking through the door of the gallery, it is hard not to get swept up into the energy of Mastroianni’s work. Large-scale, multiple-panel, cyanotype prints cover the walls. The dark blue of the cyanotype process is pleasing to the eye and inviting, which helps draw you into the pieces. A cyanotype is a photogram, or cameraless photograph, where objects are placed directly onto light-sensitive materials and exposed to light, developing and fixing the images. The resulting images are 1:1 representations, rendered in shadow.

For example, “Corona Series #55” is a two-panel, rectangular cyanotype on paper. The imagery features a central circular pattern that grids out from the middle of the image with multiple patterns and elongated lines. The imagery has a familiar feel and looks not too dissimilar to the pattern on the largest window of the International Space Station or it could even be a special type of dartboard. Emanating out of the central pattern are smaller, circular elements along with squiggly protozoa-like shapes. Upon closer inspection, you realize you are likely looking at the image left by metal washers and transistors strategically placed all over the compositions.

All of Mastroianni’s pieces share this intense detail along with a palpable Joy in making. The artist states: “Like dreams, the objects seem familiar, but weird.”

It is the visual invitation to engage with the artist on a visceral and creative level that helps make this work so strong and inviting.

Also included in the main gallery are equally engaging sculptures by Palli Davene Davis.

“The Holding Stones Series has been my primary body of work since 1993,” Davis writes in the artist’s statement. “There is only the simplicity of 3 materials, wood, stone. Together they build a visual vocabulary to consider objects as metaphors for Earth & Man. Stone is the found object, gleaned evidence of the planet’s Alterations and endurance. Wood, victim to the handiwork of man.”

The resulting works are intensely made objects that look and feel modern and ancient all at once. “Hutch One” is a bowl-shaped sculpture made with spalted American ash wood with stones layered inside and three wooden bars attached over the open end of the Bowl so that they look like they are holding the stones in or possibly sorting out the larger objects to let the smaller elements fall through.

All of Davis’ work appears as if it might have more of a story to tell. This is largely because of how the artist has chosen to finish the work with a raw, natural look and, of course, the choice to use such familiar materials as wood and stone.

If the energy in the main gallery space isn’t enough, the installation in the CapSoul gallery by Lauren Baker helps fill viewers with a sense of wonder and discovery as they make their way through the maze-like features of the installations. Titled “Glacial Uprooting of a Cotton Candy Dream,” the work focuses on ideas of the simulacra. The included elements look like the interior of a cave, but they are made of synthetic and recycled materials. The work poses questions about “the reciprocal relationship between human beings and the environment to which we inhabit.” However, the installation is also just a ton of fun to view and walk through.

Once again, Akron Soul Train, is highlighting the value of art and artists in Northeast Ohio. The gallery gives us an opportunity to better understand what it means to be an artist while Shining a light on three gifted individuals.

Anderson Turner is director of the Kent State University School of Art collection and galleries. Contact him at [email protected]

Details

Exhibits: ”Strange Mechanisms” and ”Glacial Uprooting of a Cotton Candy Dream” through Oct. 15

Place: Akron Soul Train, 191 S. Main St.

Hours: 11 am to 4 pm Wednesday through Saturday

More information: 330-573-0517 and https://www.akronsoultrain.org

