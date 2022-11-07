Akron men’s soccer will host the MAC title game as a result of a tie with WMU

Sometimes a tie is a win.

It was Sunday for the University of Akron men’s soccer team, which played Western Michigan to a 1-1 draw.

The tie gave the No. 12 Zips (11-2-4 ,5-0-3) the Mid-American Conference regular-season title Outright and left the Broncos (13-2-2, 5-1-1) as the league runner-up.

It’s the first conference crown for Akron since 2019.

That’s a big deal even for a program used to making long runs in the playoffs.

“We had to go through the COVID years, and that season was difficult because of all the cases we had in the middle of it,” Zips Coach Jared Embick said. “I think last year we felt like we let it slip away there at the end, so when you take it all in to count, you don’t realize it’s been that long.

“Maybe we didn’t play as free as we wanted tonight, but we wanted to make sure we got the title. It always means a lot.”

Home is where the wins have been for Akron this season

That regular-season title keeps the MAC Tournament title game in Akron, and that’s a big deal considering the Zips are virtually unstoppable at home.

That tournament Championship is Saturday when Western Michigan comes right back to a place where the Zips are 76-13-11 in their last 100 games and are 5-0-3 this season in the friendly confines just off Exchange Street.

