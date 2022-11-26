Akron Art Museum exhibit of contemporary work is thought-provoking

The Akron Art Museum is the setting for a thought-provoking, visually-engaging exhibit that offers insight into contemporary art made outside of traditional art centers. “State of the Art: Constructs,” which runs through Feb. 26, features works in video, photography, mixed media, performance, sculpture, painting and textile arts.

Curators from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, originally organized an exhibit of 61 artists to reflect the state of contemporary art with various perspectives, backgrounds and mediums. Because of the exhibit’s large size, they divided the show into three parts to make it easier to travel.

“State of the Art: Constructs” is a focused exhibit of 21 artists from the original group whose work examines ideas of planet, place and self.

According to the curators, the exhibit’s intent is to explore how “our shared conceptions of history, morality, happiness, and more are all constructs.” The artwork in this show tackles momentous topics “that are Deeply Embedded in daily life, from sweeping global and environmental issues to the intricate complexities of personal identity, as well as some of the specific places and relationships in between.”

This is a heady grouping of works with a couple of show-stoppers that might take your breath away.

Rick Silva’s 2018 video “Western Fronts” was made in response to the Trump administration’s plan to decrease federal Protections on four national monuments: Cascade-Siskiyou (Oregon and California), Gold Butte (Nevada), Grand Staircase-Escalante (Utah) and Bears Ears (Utah).

The work combines aerial drone footage and photogrammetry with 3D animation. The Wilderness is scanned by large shapes that momentarily reduce the landscape into Grayscale polygons. The stunning effect opens a discussion into the “value” of the land we are seeing on the surface of the planet and what is perceived to be valuable Underneath it. Furthermore, the sounds or “music” played while the videos are played helps to heighten the church-like aesthetic of the natural locations.

