Akpom grabs the 15th goal of the season

David Okereke’s fourth goal of the season was not enough for Cremonese who suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Inter Milan on Saturday. The Nigerian striker cut inside Hakan Calhanoglu and curled a simply outstanding Strike in off the woodwork after 11 minutes but a brace from the prolific Lautaro Martínez earned the Nerrazurri a 2-1 win against Serie A’s bottom side and handed Davide Ballardini his first defeat since taking over at US Cremonese.

However, the 25-year-old struggled to keep himself in the game from then on, and when he went off in the 72nd minute, that was the only shot he had managed, while he also conceded three fouls and lost possession 12 times.

His compatriot, Cyriel Dessers came on for Daniel Ciofani on the hour mark in the defeat.

Tyronne Ebuehi, made his seventh Serie A start of the season for Empoli who drew 2-2 with Torino on Saturday. The game was also his 30th league game of the season for the Nigerian who has scored once this term. The game also saw Ola Aina make a cameo appearance in the Encounter as he replaced Mergim Vojvoda for the last five minutes of the draw. The game was his 11th of the season and his first October 23, 2022.

In the English Championship, Chuba Akpom, scored his 14th Championship goal (15th goal of the season) to help Middlesbrough return to winning ways and leapfrog Watford after they breezed past their fellow promotion-chasers Watford 2-0 to third in the Championship table by winning the meeting of two play-off hopefuls.

That made it nine wins from 13 league games for Carrick, who took the manager’s job in October after Boro had slipped into the relegation places.

The Teessiders handed on-loan Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer a full debut, and he played a big part in the opening goal, eventually scored by Akpom.

Defeat leaves Watford in fourth – one point of third place Middlesbrough with the rest of the Championship’s top half not in league action this weekend.

In the English FA Cup, British player of Nigerian decent, Leslie Adekoya, scored his first senior goal for his English third tier side Accrington Stanley with a clever dink over Illan Meslier, 38 seconds after coming off the bench for in his side’s 3-1 loss to Leeds United. At 18 years and 285 days, Adekoya became the youngest player to score in this season’s FA Cup. Goals from Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra and Junior Firpo secured a fifth round place for Leeds.

The game was Adekoya’s eight appearance off the bench for the club this season.

Joe Aribo started for Southampton who survived a fightback to beat Championship strugglers Blackpool 2-1 to reach the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Aribo who last Featured for the Saints in their last FA Cup game away at Crystal Palace on January 7 played the entire duration of the Encounter as No. 8.

Saints, who are through to the fifth round for the third time in four seasons, will discover their opponents when the draw is made on Monday.