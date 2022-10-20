AK Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 8

By:



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 5:00 P.M

Submitted by Dave Brestensky Freeport’s Colton Otterman is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted by Dave Heavner Valley’s Xavier Wilson is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted by Shawn Liotta Burrell’s Chase Fenner is a member of the 2022 football team. Apollo-Ridge’s Landon Harmon is a member of the 2022 football team.

Chase Fenner

Burrell, sr., QB/LB

He doesn’t throw the ball much, but that doesn’t mean he can’t sling it if needed. Fenner has contributed 70 carries for 317 yards and eight touchdowns in a run game that averages 291 yards a game.

Landon Harmon

Apollo-Ridge, Sr., RB/DE

Harmon hopes to play a part in getting his team to the postseason. With leading rusher Nick Curci out of the lineup against Yough last Friday, Harmon had 12 carries for 58 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was his biggest output of the season in all three areas.

Colton Otterman

Freeport, Jr., RB/LB

A knee injury forced him to miss some time, but he has returned with strength. He recorded 24 tackles and four sacks combined in the past two games, wins against East Allegheny and Knoch. His three sacks last Friday against the Rival Knights give him seven on the season, and he is among the team leaders in tackles with 55.

Xavier Wilson

Valley, sr., RB/LB

The veteran two-way starter showed his powerful running ability last Saturday in a tough loss at Shady Side Academy. Wilson, on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, ripped off a 46-yard run that gave life to Valley in what, at the time, was just a two-score game. Wilson, also a presence at linebacker for the Vikings, hopes to help his team spring an upset this Friday at home against conference-leading Freeport.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo RidgeBurrell, Freeport, Valley