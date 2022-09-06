Ajax prepare to defend handball title

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Southern Region Handball Association league Defending Champions Ajax Handball Club have started preparations for the new season.

The new season is set to start on September 24.

Ajax, who won the 2021/22 league title which ended in March, have intensified training as they hunt for sponsors and new kits.

“The team has intensified its training in the past few weeks, and we have also started looking for playing kits and financial support to help us fulfill fixtures,” said Ajax Handball Club Chairperson Collen Nkomo.

The club is hoping to continue their dominance and win the league again.

“Ajax is and has been the strongest club for the past nine years regionally and nationally and there is no way we can let our regional and national dominance slip away from us,” said Nkomo.

The Ajax chairperson, who also wishes to have his team represent the country in international tournaments, encouraged handball lovers to come in numbers and support the club.

“To our supporters, Covid-19 deprived them of the beautiful game for a long time, let them come and witness the high level of performance they missed for such a long time,” Nkomo said.

“The club needs more support and new members to join.”

Nkomo is also hoping to source sponsorship and establish networks for the club as they aim to strengthen their ladies’ and juniors’ teams.

“We want to source sponsorship which is so hard to come by, publicize the club more by establishing networks and also strengthen our ladies’ team and junior policy,” he said.

The first round of matches will be played in Hwange.

The return of the league comes after the successful completion of a Refereeing workshop which was facilitated by the national Chairperson of the Playing Rules and Referees Commission (PRC) at Northlea High School in Bulawayo.

“The referees from the recently held workshop are yet to officiate such high-level competitive games. They will have to start from the bottom and rise through the ranks,” said Bulawayo Handball Association, Taurai Ngwenya.