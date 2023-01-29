AJ White Scores 100th Pro Goal in Steelheads’ 3-1 Win Over Wichita

January 29, 2023 – ECHL (ECHL) – Idaho Steelheads News Release

BOISE, ID – The Idaho Steelheads (32-7-0-1, 65pts) defeated the Wichita Thunder (23-14-2-0, 49pts) to complete the week sweep with a 3-1 final score Saturday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,257 fans. It was the 18th sellout in the 20th home game this season and the 17th consecutive. Idaho will square off against the Tulsa Oilers down in Oklahoma next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.





Idaho outshot Wichita 16-8 in the first period, but both goaltenders stopped every shot that came their way.

69 seconds into the middle frame AJ White (14th) gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. Shots were 13-6 Idaho.

Michal Stinil (20th) tied things up at 1-1 just 51 seconds into the final frame. 25 seconds after the Steelheads were unable to convert on their third power-play of the night, Nick Canade (3rd) scored to hand Idaho back a one-goal lead. With just 40 seconds remaining in regulation Ryan Dmowski (18th) buried home an empty netter to make it 3-1.

Adam Scheel made 18 saves on 19 shots in the win while Evan Buitenhuis made 32 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

SCORING

– 2nd, 17:30 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: Matt Register from the left point slid the puck to AJ White below the right circle. From an off-angle White flung the puck at the net past Buitenhuis just a couple inches off the ice.

– 2nd, 0:51 | 1-1 WIC GOAL: Michal Stinil started up ice and fed Peter Bates across the blue line down the right wing. Bates from below the left Circle fed Stinil at the far side of the crease. Stinil then directed it past the right pad of Scheel.

– 3rd, 7:35 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: Zach Walker was grinding on the forecheck down the wall and worked the defender back behind the cage. Justin Misiak arrived at the scene as the defender turned the puck over to Nick Canade in the left circle. Canade fired a wrist shot beating Buitenhuis near the side.

– 3rd, 19:20 | 3-1 EN GOAL: Ryan Dmowski received the puck right in between the benches and fired at the empty netter.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Nick Canada (1-0-1)

2) AJ White (1-0-1)

3) Adam Scheel (18 clays)

GAME NOTES

– Idaho finished 0-for-4 on the power play while Wichita was 0-for-4.

– Idaho outshot Wichita 35-19.

– Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), and Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

– Idaho is 17-7-5-0 all-time vs. Wichita and 10-2-1-0 in Boise. The Steelheads are 5-1-0-0 against the Thunder this season and 3-0-0-0 in Boise.

– AJ White scored his 100th professional goal, his 80th as a Steelhead moving into sole possession of fourth all-time in the Steelheads ECHL modern era. They have points in four straight games (4-3-7).

– Matt Register tallied an assist to increase his point streak to four games (1-4-5).

