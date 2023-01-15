AJ Griffin Offers Promise for Atlanta Hawks Future

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Atlanta Hawks. With the combination of chemistry issues and personnel colliding, the team has not found a consistent rhythm to establish itself as a playoff contender. However, there have been some positives for Atlanta despite the inconsistencies. The drafting of Rookie forward AJ Griffin has been a Stellar pick so far, and he continues to contribute at a high level.

The Hawks selected Griffin as the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. A similarity he has with other NBA players is that he is a product of Coach Mike Krzyzewski. Griffin was one of the standout prospects as he played alongside Draftmate Paolo Banchero.

Luckily, Griffin was still on the board for the Hawks to select him. Team Scouts and the front office seemed confident in their pick, as Griffin was projected to carry the same energy from college to the NBA.

The important part of drafting Griffin was continuing to add young pieces who could help impact the Hawks as a playoff contender. Over the last few seasons, draft picks like Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper were back and forth from the Hawks to the College Park Skyhawks (G League affiliate). Because of the situation, the two promising prospects could not find a rhythm on the NBA floor. Luckily, things have been different with AJ Griffin.

Griffin’s breakout performance occurred in an early season matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. After winning four of their previous six games, the Hawks had momentum heading into the home matchup.

Plus, the team needed role players to step up significantly, as the Hawks would play without All-Star Trae Young. This situation allowed Griffin to shine on the night. With more opportunity on offense, they didn’t disappoint and provided a terrific performance on both ends.

Griffin scored 24 points in the contest on 10-15 shooting. He did a terrific job in his movement without the ball and his ability to create high-quality shots. With Young out, Griffin was able to share the load offensively alongside Dejounte Murray. The two combined for 49 points and would deliver the Bucks their first loss of the season after winning their first nine games.

It’s safe to say that Griffin’s big night would help him build confidence with the Hawks. As he was trying to find his footing in the first few weeks of the season, his big performance would carry over through the course of the season. Any other big performances after his big night against Milwaukee?

Well, two game-winning baskets against the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls are huge moments in Griffin’s early career. Griffin may not be on anyone’s NBA Rookie Ladder as a top-five candidate. However, his production this season is something that cannot be ignored thus far.

What allows Griffin to be so special is his size and skill at the small forward position. He has a very big frame that gives Defenders problems in containing him, plus he continues to be effective from the perimeter. Griffin’s season stat line is 9.8 points on 36 percent from three.

However, another area where Griffin’s impact cannot be ignored is his defense. It’s safe to say he has been a great team defender this season. He uses his length to interrupt passing lanes and force turnovers. However, what tends to be an issue at times is his lateral quickness when defending one on one.

At times, when Defending on-ball, opponents expose Griffin’s lack of first step by blowing past him for easy finishes. It’s an area in his game where the coaching staff will need to continue to work with him. However, what can’t be ignored is Griffin’s effort to improve on that end. It may not be the best result, but at least he looks to compete on that end of the floor.

Griffin is a player that understands his role and looks to continue to produce effectively. His energy on the floor is fantastic, and he looks to make an immediate impact every time he checks in. Griffin’s development over the next few years will be exciting to watch for the Hawks’ front office. In his early career, he’s already gained the trust of his teammates and coaching staff.