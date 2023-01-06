AJ Green considers retirement after 12 NFL seasons

Receiver AJ Green, in his second season with Arizona after 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, acknowledged that he’s considering whether to continue his impressive National Football League career beyond the Cardinals’ Week 18 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I don’t know. I don’t know yet,” Green said Thursday, via AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban. “It’s a decision I have to make with my family, but whatever the decision is, I’m at peace with it. I feel like I’ve been true to this game my whole career. I did everything the right way, so if it’s my time to walk away, I’ll be ready.”

“You know me. I’m very low-key,” Green added. “This game has been good to me, man. So if this is my last one, I’ll enjoy it, and then move on to the next chapter of my life.”

Green has 21 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in 14 games this season. Last season, he had 54 catches for 848 yards with three TDs in 16 games, earning him another one-year deal with Arizona.

Green’s teammate, three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt, announced he’s retiring at the end of the season. Watt was selected 11th overall by the Houston Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft, seven picks after the Bengals took Green fourth overall.

