AJ Green considers retirement after 12 NFL seasons

Receiver AJ Green, in his second season with Arizona after 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, acknowledged that he’s considering whether to continue his impressive National Football League career beyond the Cardinals’ Week 18 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I don’t know. I don’t know yet,” Green said Thursday, via AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban. “It’s a decision I have to make with my family, but whatever the decision is, I’m at peace with it. I feel like I’ve been true to this game my whole career. I did everything the right way, so if it’s my time to walk away, I’ll be ready.”

“You know me. I’m very low-key,” Green added. “This game has been good to me, man. So if this is my last one, I’ll enjoy it, and then move on to the next chapter of my life.”

