AJ Brown flies high in Eagles debut

As great as AJ Brown was in his Tennessee days, he was more secret weapon than anything. Rookie season? Brown finished as the Fantasy WR9 despite ranking 46th in receiver targets. The following year, it was more of the same — WR9 finish, 30th on the target board. Brown’s rank collapsed to WR32 last year, despite a bump up in workload.

But Tennessee never peppered him with constant opportunities. For Brown’s time in Tennessee, he had just five games with double-digit targets.

So perhaps it’s wheels-up time in Philadelphia. The Eagles said all summer that they wanted to feature Brown early and often, and that was the game plan as Philly outraced Detroit on Sunday, 38-35.

Brown racked up a juicy 10-155-0 line on 13 targets, the clear focus of the passing game. Heck, the Eagles only attempted 32 passes, and no one else saw more than four targets.

That’s a 38 percent target share for the new kid in town.

AJ Brown delivered one of the biggest “boom” Fantasy performances of Week 1. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Of course, the Eagles have a loaded Offensive line and plenty of running weapons, and those things were also in play Sunday. Jalen Hurts ran for 90 yards and a touchdown, tucking neatly beside his 243 passing yards. Miles Sanders also had 96 yards and a score, quickly opening his account after going the entire 2021 season without a spike. Kenneth Gainwell (5-20-1) and Boston Scott (4-10-1) also got into the paint.

Philly’s touchdown distribution will be a key element for Fantasy Managers to monitor. Hurts, after all, averaged just over one touchdown pass per game last year. If Brown is going to be the alpha of this offense, it could hold back Dallas Goedert (3-60-0, four targets) and Devonta Smith (no catches, four targets) now and again.

Every wideout in the NFL has some boom and bust element to his game, but Smith is probably on the high end of that variability chart.

The opening third of the Eagles’ schedule is a daisy — Philly plays Minnesota, Washington, Jacksonville and Arizona over the next four weeks. There isn’t a formidable defense in that mix. I don’t know who’s going to get the most quarters, but the Philadelphia offense might be in Pinball mode for a while.

Star receivers coming out hot

Brown needed to work hard to get noticed Sunday. Without a touchdown, he stands WR6 on the opening week Leaderboard as we go to press. It’s been a Smashing debut week for the name-brand receivers.

Cooper Cup and Stefon Diggs both had their good stuff in the Thursday opener (and Kupp continues to dominate targets). Ja’Marr Chase was uncoverable in Cincinnati’s overtime loss to Pittsburgh (10-129-1, and he lost a second touchdown from a poor spot). Justin Jefferson torched the Packers for 163 yards and two touchdowns in about a half of football (he’s at 184 yards and counting as of this writing). Michael Pittman (9-121-1) was constantly open at Houston.

We could go on and on with the receiver love. Davante Adams easily topped 100 yards for Las Vegas, while Tyreek Hill (8-94-0) looked the part in Miami.

Perhaps we’re going to look back on 2022 as the Year of the Fantasy Wideout.

Jonathan Taylor marks his 1.01 territory

I have words for anyone who landed Jonathan Taylor this year, especially with a pick outside of 1.01.

I’m ravenously jealous of you.

The Colts did plenty of things wrong in an embarrassing 20-20 tie at Houston, but you couldn’t blame Pittman or Taylor, the signature players of the offense. Taylor lugged the ball 32 times for 162 yards and a touchdown and added four short catches. He’s at the top of the RB Leaderboard as we hit early evening on Sunday, an eyelash ahead of D’Andre Swift.

Just because Taylor was the obvious and maybe boring pick at 1.01 doesn’t mean he wasn’t a smart choice. This guy was the overall RB1 last year, of course. He’s never missed a practice or a game since starting football, dating back to his youth days. They can play in all packages. The Colts have a plus Offensive line.

On the other side, better days are probably ahead for Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, but the Panthers’ offense was messy in their loss to Cleveland. Blame most of it on Baker Mayfieldwho led the team to a modest 15 first downs. DJ Moore (40 total yards) was one of the few name-brand receivers who wasn’t invited to the Week 1 party. Maybe Robbie Anderson (5-102-1) is going to return to Fantasy relevance.

McCaffrey finished with 10-33-1 rushing, and 4-24-0 receiving. A touchdown salvaged the Fantasy day, but for the most part, the sledding was rough. The Giants and Saints come calling in the next two weeks.

I’ll add quick-hit bulleted content later in the evening.