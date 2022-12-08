AIUB, TESOL Society of Bangladesh organize student conference on language and literature

Department of English, American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), in Collaboration with TESOL Society of Bangladesh organized “Discover English 2022: Student Conference on English Language and Literature” with the motto: A conference by the students and for the students.

The daylong event took place on Thursday, at AIUB Campus, said a press release.

The conference received an overwhelming response from the students, and a total of 126 research papers from students of BA, MA and MPhil levels from the disciplines of English Language and Literature of 24 public and private Universities across Bangladesh were presented at this day-long conference .

Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda, member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, graced the event as the chief guest.

Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, founder and senior director, Brac Institute of Languages ​​(BIL), Brac University, Professor Dr Md Abdur Rahman, pro-vice Chancellor of AIUB and Prof Dr Tazul Islam, dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, AIUB attended as special guests.

Mr Ishtiaque Abedin, chairman Board of Trustees of AIUB, Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, vice Chancellor of AIUB along with Deans of various Faculties, directors, heads of departments, teachers, participating students and representatives of Affiliated institutions were also present at the event.

The head of the Department of English, AIUB, and acting President and TESOL Society of Bangladesh M Hamidul Haque delivered the welcome speech.

Mohammad Shams Ud Duha, PhD student at Purdue University, USA delivered the keynote speech titled “Why Do Research?” The keynote session was moderated by the convenor of the conference Akibur Rahman Khan, Graduate student, IML, University of Dhaka.

Dr Mian Md Naushaad Kabir, head and associate professor, department of English Language, Institute of Modern Languages ​​(IML), University of Dhaka was present as the session Chair and Discussant.

There were 32 parallel sessions in the conference and each student received feedback on their paper presentation from experts in the respective fields.

Eight papers in four categories received special mention.

The vote of thanks was delivered by the convenor of the conference Akibur Rahman Khan.

The general secretary of TESOL Society of Bangladesh Hasna Khanom in her concluding speech inspired the participants to contribute meaningfully in the English teaching and learning landscape of Bangladesh.

The event was organized with the aim of fostering student leadership and providing a platform for the students to present their research in academia.