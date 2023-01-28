AIU East Zone Inter University Handball and Chess kicked off at USTM

Guwahati, Jan 28 : The AIU East Zone Inter University Handball (Women) and Chess (Women) Tournaments 2022-23 have begun today at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya.

USTM has organized these zonal-level tournaments under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. A total of 26 Universities under the East zone have participated in the two disciplines in the Women’s category, which will continue until 31St January.

Kalyan Gogoi, Chairman, East Zone Handball Federation of India and Kandarpa Kalita, President, All Assam Chess Association, inaugurated the Handball and Chess tournaments, respectively, in a colorful Inaugural ceremony participated by more than 500 handball and chess players at the USTM playground. In the handball tournament, 20 teams are competing while in the Chess tournament, 22 teams are going to play.

The AIU and USTM flags were hoisted by Dr Balendra Kumar Das, Pro Vice Chancellor of USTM, Dr RK Sharma, Advisor, Kalyan Gogoi and Kandarpa Kalita in the presence of the Distinguished referees, arbiters, students and Faculty members. After the flag hoisting, the oath-taking ceremony took place. Then, the ‘East Zone Inter University Handball (Women) and Chess (Women) Tournament 2022-23 was declared open by the delegates.

Addressing the players, Veteran sportsperson KalaynGogoi said, “There is much scope in handball today. Such university-level tournaments produce national and international players who represent the Indian team. I am delighted to see the beautiful infrastructure provided by USTM”.

In this context, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM said that the University is organizing such big events with the goal of providing a platform for the youth of the country in sports along with academics. USTM always encourages sports because this is an area which enriches unity, peace and harmony among the people of the country and globally.

Earlier, the welcome speech was delivered by Dr BK Das while Dr RK Sharma extended the vote of thanks.

The participating Universities in this most significant inter-university event are Atal Bihari Vajpayee University Bilaspur, Berhampur University Odisha, Banaras Hindu University, Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya Durg, Kalyani University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Manipur University, MG Kashi Vidyapith, PT Ravishankar Shukla University Raipur, Sant Gahira Vishwavidyalaya, Shaheed Mahendrakarma Vishwavidyalaya Bastar, Shaheed Nandakumar Patal Vishwavidyalaya Raigarh, TM Bhagalpur University, University of Burdwan West Bengal, University of Calcutta Kolkata, Utkal University Bhubaneswar, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University Jaunpur, West Bengal State University, SidoKanhuMurmu University , Magadh University, Jadavpur UniversityKolkata, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Bihar, APSU MP, Vinoba Bhave University Hazaribag, Adamas University and University of Science & Technology Meghalaya.